‘Average’ bass day





SHERRILL -- When Wes McNulty said we were casting for 4-pound average bass on Tuesday, I sort of thought he was joking.

I say, "sort of," because that heavy an average is certainly possible on his lake. McNulty designed, built and manages it with the intention of growing double-digit weight largemouths. He stocked it with tiger bass, a Florida strain/northern strain largemouth hybrid. Tiger bass grow quickly and they are well suited to Arkansas's climate. The lake is too new to have grown any 10-pounders, but it certainly contains some 8-pounders.

To feed those ravenous maws, McNulty also stocked his lake with coppernose bluegills and threadfin shad. He also wants to re-establish some vegetation.

"That's what gives you all your insects and really boosts the food supply," McNulty said. "When we first got started, lily pads just about took over the whole lake. I put in grass carp to get rid of the lily pads, but now I don't have enough."

To get rid of the lily pads, McNulty said that his biologist recommends conditioning carp to come to artificial feeding.

"Bowfishing for carp is another fun thing we could do out here, but my biologist said, 'Forget that! Get them swarming on the surface and shoot them with shotguns!' "

The carp must be dispatched by any means necessary because there is not enough food for them, McNulty said. Without vegetation to eat, carp raid bass and bream nests.

Another partner in this high-average bass hunt was Jake McNulty, Wes's son. Between the three of us, we had the bottom fishing spectrum covered. Wes McNulty used a brown/rust colored jig with a plastic trailer.

"Do any of those pros you cover still use an Uncle Josh trailer?" Wes asked.

"I haven't seen anybody tap Uncle Josh in ages," I said. "The hardest thing in the world to work with, the way you had to twist your mouth just right, press your tongue against your right-side teeth, count to four and slip the thing off the hook on the four count."

"They are a pain, but man, they do work," Wes said.

"Spinnerbaits, too," I added. "I can't remember the last time I heard of anybody using a spinnerbait. A guy at that tournament I covered in Charlotte last month said he used one, but I never saw it."

"I guess everybody uses that chatterbait now," Wes said.

"They do," I replied. "It's just an adapted spinnerbait, but yeah, that's been the bomb since Luke Clausen won the Bassmaster Classic with it, what, 17 years ago?"

Jake McNulty used a Zoom Lizard, a Zoom Speed Craw and a Netbait Paca Craw, all on a Texas rig.

My lure was a bit more unconventional.

"What in the hell is that?" Wes McNulty asked when he saw me pull one out of my tacklebox. The head is a thick soft plastic worm, but it morphs at the end into a thin, soft-plastic outline of a tiny bream.

"It's an Eiland Fish Tail," I said. "I got these from a guy in Shreveport in 1997 when I was doing an article for Bassmaster about the Red River. It was a popular lure back then when that fishery was new. There's a place down there they call 'The Jungle.' That was back when it really was a jungle. I've had them all this time and hardly ever use them. It's not made anymore."

"What made you bring it out here?" Wes asked.

"No reason," I said. "I just grabbed the box on the way out the door."

"I do that all the time!" Jake said, laughing. "Amazing how often it works out."

Wes kept calling the lure a "Fish Head," so that's what we all called it, and we always will.

We had scarcely pushed away from shore when Jake and Wes hooked bass at the same time. Both were close to 4 pounds.

"Believe me now?" Wes asked.

"I'm going to have to see a little more than that before I believe," I said.

"Oh, you're going to see a lot more of that and then some!" McNulty said.

There's a certain look and sound that accompanies hunting big bass with big bass tackle. Driving the hookset is a deep "Ooomph!" On the upsweep, heavy-gauge line snaps the water like a coiled-up wet towel on bare skin and creases the surface with a linear splash. Then you see a big boil as the line slices through the water. It happened continuously, and our average steadily crept upward. We caught some 5-pounders, but we also caught some 2s and 3s.

"I never thought I'd see the day when you turned up your nose at a 3, 31/2-pound bass," I said.

Right about then, Jake turned a 31/2-pounder loose and admonished it to "go get bigger."

Unlike the McNultys, I used a big WaveSpin spinning reel mated to a 24-year old Falcon LowRider rod. My entire outfit, except for the Gamakatsu hooks, is no longer in production.

Although I love to use baitcasting gear, fishing for snook and redfish in Florida taught me that spinning equipment is more than suitable for the biggest fish in the water, even in tight cover. It's just as easy to flip a lure with a spinning reel as it is with a baitcaster, and with practice you can close the bail on a spinning reel almost as quickly as you can engage a baitcaster. I used Spiderwire braided line, so there was no chance of a breakoff. When a big bass hit, the drag fed line out smoothly with a low metallic buzz.

I started with a black/red flake Fish Tail with a chartreuse tail. It caught fish until they destroyed it. The same happened with a black/blue flake with a blue tail, and also with two other colors. Fish did not seem to like the pearl color, which throws a spectral mother-of-pearl hue in the water. The bite subsided for Wes and I overall, but Jake continued catching bass about 2 pounds and smaller. We were on a leeward bank, and it seemed to matter.

The highlight of that sojourn was when we nudged under a tupelo tree to free my lure from a snag. I reached to grab a limb to position the boat. I looked just in time to see my grip about to close over the dark banded body of a snake draped across a branch. Needless to say, we all got very excited.

"It's just a water snake, not the kind I'd have to take you to the hospital for," Wes said.

The close encounter with the snake and the poor fishing made us eager to return to the windward bank. Bigger fish started biting immediately, including the big fish of the day. It weighed about 61/2 pounds, and it hit the pearl Fish Tail with the tail tips having been dipped in chartreuse dye.

In only three hours of fishing, we caught and released about 40 bass. Our average was easily 4 pounds, but I'd venture to say it was a little higher.





Wes McNulty set the standard Tuesday with this chunky tiger bass. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)





