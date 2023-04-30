Best-sellers

Fiction

1. DARK ANGEL by John Sandford. The second book in the Letty Davenport series. Letty takes an undercover assignment that puts her in harm's way with a group of hackers.

2. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

3. THE ONLY SURVIVORS by Megan Miranda. Death and trouble loom over a reunion marking 10 years since tragedy befell a group of high school seniors.

4. HELLO BEAUTIFUL by Ann Napolitano. In a homage to Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women," a young man's dark past resurfaces as he gets to know the family of his college sweetheart.

5. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW by Gabrielle Zevin. Two friends find their partnership challenged in the world of video game design.

6. HANG THE MOON by Jeannette Walls. Nine years after being cast out, a young woman returns to reclaim her place in her family and comes into her own as a bootlegger.

7. LASSITER by J.R. Ward. The 21st book in the Black Dagger Brotherhood series. A fallen angel meets a mysterious female.

8. ROMANTIC COMEDY by Curtis Sittenfeld. A late-night show's sketch writer may become involved with a pop music sensation who is a guest host.

9. THINGS I WISH I TOLD MY MOTHER by Susan Patterson and Susan DiLallo. Secrets and hopes get unpacked when a mother and daughter vacation together in Paris.

10. HOMECOMING by Kate Morton. An unemployed journalist connects events in a true-crime book, which details a long-buried murder in 1959 in South Australia, to her own family.

Nonfiction

1. OUTLIVE by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

2. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

3. YOU COULD MAKE THIS PLACE BEAUTIFUL by Maggie Smith. The poet explores her love for her children and commitment to herself after the end of her marriage.

4. SPARE by Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex details his struggles with the royal family, loss of his mother, service in the British Army and marriage to Meghan Markle.

5. POVERTY, BY AMERICA by Matthew Desmond. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Evicted" examines the ways in which affluent Americans keep poor people poor.

6. I SWEAR by Katie Porter. The Democratic congresswoman from California describes challenges she faced before and during her time in office.

7. IT. GOES. SO. FAST. by Mary Louise Kelly. The cohost of NPR's "All Things Considered" reflects on the period of time when her father died and her older son would soon leave for college.

8. GOT YOUR NUMBER by Mike Greenberg with Paul Hembekides. The ESPN host partners with his producer to create their list of top 100 sports legends.

9. GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from diaries he kept over 35 years.

10. THE LIGHT WE CARRY by Michelle Obama. The former first lady shares personal stories and the tools she uses to deal with difficult situations.

Paperback fiction

1. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave.

2. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

3. IT STARTS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

4. YOURS TRULY by Abby Jimenez.

5. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

2. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner.

3. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

5. FINDING ME by Viola Davis.

Source: The New York Times