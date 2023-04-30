‘Betting on the Bluff’ Expo to begin

With a casino theme, the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Expo 2023 takes the stage on Thursday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

This is the second consecutive expo after a two-year layoff due to covid. And Jennifer Kline, chamber director, says the group is ready for another successful event.

"We're excited to get out and be out," she said. "We are trying to stay vigilant, but covid is not slowing us down this year."

The Business Expo Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. with guest speaker Carlton Saffa, chief market officer with Saracen Casino Resort. Saffa has been on the ground in Pine Bluff from day one, guiding much of the resort's expansion and growth. More recently, Saffa was instrumental in positioning Saracen Casino to take advantage of regulations allowing mobile sports gambling. Saracen created its own app, called Bet Saracen, and now commands two-thirds of the mobile sports bets placed in Arkansas.

"We are looking forward to having Carlton at the expo breakfast," Kline said. "The theme of the event this year is 'Betting on the Bluff,' and Saracen has done so much to attract people to our community. We celebrate what the casino has done for our area."

During the breakfast, the chamber will announce the winners of several awards. For Business Person of the Year, the nominees are Josh Bishop with Emergency Ambulance Service; Shannon Morgan with the Simmons First Foundation; Samantha Robertson with Simmons Bank; and Brian Thomas with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

For Non-Profit Organization of the Year, the nominees are the Children's Advocacy Center of Southeast Arkansas; Jefferson Regional Medical Center; Simmons First Foundation; and Trinity Village Retirement Community.

For Young Professional of the Year, the nominee is Sha'Nae Reed of Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel.

Welcoming remarks will be made by Kevin Bonnette, chairman of the board of the chamber, with the invocation by Matt Mosler of New Life Church.

Bonnette and Tish Bullard, chair of the expo, will have opening remarks, and Chad Pittillo with Simmons Bank will introduce Saffa. The colors will be presented by members of the ROTC from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Following the breakfast, the business expo begins. Included in this year's expo are 32 table sponsors and close to 100 exhibitors. Business people use this event to network with other businesses and to increase their visibility as they talk to visitors about their products and services. Some even use the time to recruit employees, Kline said.

"One of the biggest benefits to a chamber member is that ability to network with other businesses and professionals in the community," Kline said. "That's why this event is so important to Pine Bluff. Businesses big and small find value in the expo, and we see people from here and from out of state. It's just a great event for a lot of reasons."

There will also be a health fair, provided by JRMC, where attendees can have their blood pressure checked and get information about strokes and smoking cessation techniques.

Tickets to the expo are $5, but as Kline said, the price of a ticket will be more than paid for with all of the goodies and food given away by the vendors.

2023 Business Expo Exhibitors





