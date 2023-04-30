The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

April 18

Ty Tistle and Brandon Jones, Mayflower, daughter.

April 19

Samantha and Austin Maroney, Sheridan, daughter.

April 23

Emily and Ryan Smith, Little Rock, son.

April 24

Melexia and Jonathan Massey, Little Rock, twin sons.

Lauren Fehr and Thomas Morgan, Sherwood, daughter.

April 25

Katra Shelton and Noah Banks, North Little Rock, son.

Charlotte and Robert Adams, Alexander, son.

Courtney and Christopher Ellis, Benton, daughter.

April 26

Kelsey and Noah Tripp, Bauxite, son.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

April 20

Haley and Danny Riemenschneider, Sherwood, daughter.

April 21

Diyana and Bryson Morris, Vilonia, son.

April 22

Jasmine White and Jayden Brown, North Little Rock, daughter.

April 24

Brooke and Jordan King, Little Rock, son.

Natalie Lemons and Derrick Doss, North Little Rock, son.

April 25

Raquelle Brown and Christopher Roberts, Jacksonville, son.

Tori and Greg Peterson, Jacksonville, son.

Alexus Young and Trammell Jones Sr., North Little Rock, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

April 21

Mirion Yessenia Aviles Sormiento and Alex Ariel Gutierrez, Little Rock, daughter.

Destiny Brown and Dreshon Ellis, Little Rock, daughter.

April 23

Auzanay Williams, Wilmar, son.