The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
April 18
Ty Tistle and Brandon Jones, Mayflower, daughter.
April 19
Samantha and Austin Maroney, Sheridan, daughter.
April 23
Emily and Ryan Smith, Little Rock, son.
April 24
Melexia and Jonathan Massey, Little Rock, twin sons.
Lauren Fehr and Thomas Morgan, Sherwood, daughter.
April 25
Katra Shelton and Noah Banks, North Little Rock, son.
Charlotte and Robert Adams, Alexander, son.
Courtney and Christopher Ellis, Benton, daughter.
April 26
Kelsey and Noah Tripp, Bauxite, son.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK
April 20
Haley and Danny Riemenschneider, Sherwood, daughter.
April 21
Diyana and Bryson Morris, Vilonia, son.
April 22
Jasmine White and Jayden Brown, North Little Rock, daughter.
April 24
Brooke and Jordan King, Little Rock, son.
Natalie Lemons and Derrick Doss, North Little Rock, son.
April 25
Raquelle Brown and Christopher Roberts, Jacksonville, son.
Tori and Greg Peterson, Jacksonville, son.
Alexus Young and Trammell Jones Sr., North Little Rock, daughter.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
April 21
Mirion Yessenia Aviles Sormiento and Alex Ariel Gutierrez, Little Rock, daughter.
Destiny Brown and Dreshon Ellis, Little Rock, daughter.
April 23
Auzanay Williams, Wilmar, son.