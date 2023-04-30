Supporters of the Centers for Youth and Families celebrated the organization at a black-tie optional gala April 15 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

The theme of the event was "Be a Bridge," inspired by the children's book of the same name by Irene Latham and Charles Waters. It is described on Amazon as rhyming verses "in different ways in which readers can 'be a bridge,' from welcoming a new student and listening respectfully when someone else is talking to standing up to a bully and comforting a classmate who is upset."

The evening included the presentation of the Champions of Hope -- 56 young Central Arkansas men, most of them in grades 11 and 12, who wanted to be involved in their community, earn service hours and engage in leadership and philanthropy activities.

Del Boyette, president and chief executive officer of Boyette Strategic Advisors, was honored as this year's Hero of Hope.

Later, guests voted for their favorite performer during "The Choice" -- The Centers' spin on "The Voice" singing contest on NBC. This year, Craig Wilson took the title, beating Bijoux Pighee and Teri Cox-Meadows.

The evening culminated with dancing to Dizzy 7.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal