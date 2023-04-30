Board hears teacher, staff salary plan

FORT SMITH — The School District is planning to make the largest one-time investment in teacher and staff salaries in the district’s history for the second year in a row as it works to comply with the LEARNS Act.

The LEARNS Act is Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ education program. It amends various provisions of the Arkansas code related to early childhood through grade 12 education in the state. Some highlights include increasing the minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $50,000, which would move Arkansas from 48th to fifth in the nation in beginning salary and implementing a bonus program providing up to $10,000 for teachers achieving the best results.

Charles Warren, the district’s chief financial officer, presented a plan to the School Board on Monday using $2.9 million for raises.

Certified teachers must have a bachelor’s degree. The proposal would impact about 1,100 district teachers.

Warren said the LEARNS Act eliminates a state-mandated salary schedule, allowing districts to set them. He said the plan includes a total of $6.9 million in raises when combined with LEARNS money with other available money sources to award step and lane increases.

Lanes refer to what education background employees have: classified, meaning they don’t have a teaching license, which includes paraprofessionals, bus drivers and food service; certified with a bachelor’s degree or certified with a master’s degree. Steps refer to experience, with teachers receiving a raise for each year of experience they have up to 25 years.

The proposed salary schedule for certified teachers in the 2023-2024 school year is $50,000 for a first year teacher with a bachelor’s degree, with a raise of $175 per year of experience for the first nine steps, then increasing $675 for each of the additional steps. Pay for first-year teachers with a master’s degree is proposed to be $52,900, with a $675 increase for each step.

Fort Smith’s 2022-23 salary plan raised the minimum teacher salary by 14.3%, from $38,500 in the 2021-22 school year to $44,000 if the teacher has a bachelor’s degree. Pay for first year teachers with a master’s degree increased 12% to $50,900.

“We’re proud to say that we can present a salary schedule that honors and believes there is value in experience in the classroom, and there is value in going back to school and getting college credit and professional development type of credit,” Warren said. “We’re also proud of the fact that the work we did with restructuring is allowing us to fulfill the promises that we made about trying to get experience steps added.”

Before the LEARNS Act was enacted, under Act 170 of 2019, the minimum teacher salary was $34,900 for the 2021-22 school year and increased to $36,000 for the 2022-23 school year.

Bentonville’s base teacher pay is $48,755 for first-year teachers. That district’s plan goes up to 26 steps, with teachers with 25 or more years experience receiving a base salary of $61,573.

Rogers Public Schools’ base salary was $48,000 and goes to 31 steps.

Fayetteville’s School District approved a base salary in January 2022 of $50,000 for first-year teachers.

Springdale’s School District has the highest base salary for teachers in the state for the 2022-23 school year, raising wages by $1,500 to $50,282 for first-year teachers. It’s also the state’s largest district with about 21,800 students, 1,800 certified staff and 1,000 classified employees as of last fall.

Fort Smith’s salary proposal will be brought to the School Board for approval in May, and the district’s budget will be approved in August.

School Board member Dalton Person said he’s very proud and supportive of Warren’s plan.

“I firmly believe the significant restructure that we approved as a board last year put us in a strong position with the LEARNS Act passage to be able to enact these changes this year, so I think that’s an additional kudos to our administration and to this board,” Person said. “That overhaul was not easy, but I firmly believe that our passage of that allows us to be aggressive like this year. I think it’s an excellent model.”

Monica Brich may be reached by email at mbrich@rivervalleydemocratgazette.com .