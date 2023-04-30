Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Wagner General, 810 W. Markham St., Little Rock, $291,000.

500k Haney Contractors, 212 Center St., Little Rock, $200,000.

Nabholz Construction, 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $129,425.

RESIDENTIAL

H.A. Custom Homes, 211 Haywood Drive, Little Rock, $900,000.

Ferguson Homes, 4610 Doral, Little Rock, $610,000.

Jim Pace Homes, LLC, 4 Abington Court, Little Rock, $600,000.

Turner and Sons, 106 Bear Den Court, Little Rock, $489,000.

Art's Classic Homes, 9 Oak Glen Lane, Little Rock, $385,000.

Art's Classic Homes, 11 Oak Glen Lane, Little Rock, $385,000.

Coburn Construction, 53 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $350,000.

Chris Hall Remodel, 6 Drew Lane, Little Rock, $300,000.

Cope Gracy Enterprises, 211 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $265,000.

Artex Overhead, 6917 Skywood Road, Little Rock, $265,000.

Cope Gracy Enterprises, 209 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $248,000.

Cope Gracy Enterprises, 306 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $235,000.

Cope Gracy Enterprises, 308 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $235,000.

Phillips Property, 9000 46th St., Little Rock, $200,000.

Phillips Property, 9004 46th St., Little Rock, $200,000.

Mike Kuhn Construction, 11 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Mike Kuhn Construction, 9 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Mike Kuhn Construction, 815 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, $152,095.

Mike Kuhn Construction, 801 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, $152,095.

Mike Kuhn Construction, 811 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, $152,095.

Mike Kuhn Construction, 805 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, $152,095.

Mike Kuhn Construction, 5 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Mike Kuhn Construction, 3 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Mike Kuhn Construction, 1 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $152,095.

Mike Kuhn Construction, 7 Wolfsbridge Loop, Little Rock, $139,270.

Artex Overhead, 6925 Skywood Road, Little Rock, $135,000.

Artex Overhead, 2007 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock, $128,000.

MCS Building Group, LLC, 1401 S. Spring St., Little Rock, $99,000.

Gardner Custom Homes, 705 Beechwood St., Little Rock, $75,000.

Maryman's Construction, 5320 Southboro Drive, Little Rock, $75,000.