The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

2716 W. 11th St., residential, Tequila Rogers, 9:21 p.m. April 22, property value unknown.

4201 W. 17th St., residential, Christine Morgan, 7:33 p.m. April 23, property value unknown.

1 The First Tee Way, commercial, Valero, 3 a.m. April 24, property valued at $1,031.

7814 Ascension Road, residential, Kenbria Robinson, 11:28 a.m. April 26, property value unknown.

4507 W. 29th St., residential, Leonardo Lugo Flores, 12:54 p.m. April 26, property valued at $4,700.

72205

1001 Breckenridge Dr., residential, Tanjare Wilson, 11:18 a.m. April 23, property valued at $789.

72206

2013 E. 38th St., residential, Justin Gardner, 10:06 p.m. April 24, property value unknown.

72209

3615 American Manor Dr., residential, Jamaica Flowers, 1:08 p.m. April 22, property value unknown.

9700 Stardust Trl., residential, Deairia McDonald, 4:11 p.m. April 22, property valued at $225.

3500 Baseline Road, commercial, Family Dollar, 2:36 a.m. April 24, property value unknown.

9500 S. Heights Road, residential, Darwing Hernandez, 10:21 a.m. April 24, property valued at $6,000.

7518 Vernon Estates Dr., residential, Kanisha Larrylee, 1:45 p.m. April 26, property valued at $1,400.

96 W. Windsor Dr., residential, Steven Garcia, 5:25 p.m. April 26, property valued at $16.

72210

2 Torrey Pines Dr., residential, Carolyn Terry, 12:13 a.m. April 23, property valued at $300.

72211

12 Cherry Valley Dr., residential, Trevor Stone, 10:32 a.m. April 21, property valued at $601.

420 Markham Mesa Place, commercial, Bowman Heights Apartments, 2:29 p.m. April 24, property valued at $600.

72223

16100 Chenal Pkwy., commercial, Steak House Arthur, 4:21 a.m. April 23, property valued at $2,000.

12800 Chenal Pkwy., commercial, Cinnaholic, 8:43 a.m. April 23, property value unknown.

72227

8101 Cantrell Road, residential, Jim Cunningham, 10:15 a.m. April 23, property valued $445.

North Little Rock

72114

521 W. 17th St., residential, Jimmy Turner, 11:37 p.m. April 17, property value unknown.

100 E. Washington Ave., commercial, Will & Moe's Pawn Shop, 6 p.m. April 17, property valued at $1,628.

1714 W. 19th St., residential, Tanja Panas, 1:50 a.m. April 21, property value unknown.

122 College Park Cir., residential, Clifford LaFleur, 6:30 a.m. April 21, property valued at $600.

706 W. 24th St., residential, Krstena Mitchell, 7:20 a.m. April 21, property valued at $100.

2316 N. Moss St., residential, Ayona Stallings, 8 p.m. April 21, property valued at $2,100.

2301 Division St., residential, Eric Antonio, 9:18 p.m. April 24, property valued at $520.

2301 Division St., residential, Lamya Overton, 10:45 p.m. April 27, property valued at $29.

601 W. Broadway, commercial, Circle K, 2:25 a.m. April 28, property valued at $651.

72116

5106 Velvet Ridge Dr., residential, Shelby Cagle, 12:45 p.m. April 16, property valued at $800.

5125 Velvet Ridge Dr., residential, Ayshia Hinnant, 9 p.m. April 20, property valued at $1,000.

6915 John F. Kennedy Blvd., commercial, Shell, 4:18 a.m. April 22, property value unknown.

72117

4129 E. Broadway, commercial, Dollar General, 11:57 p.m. April 17, property valued at $950.

1008 Graham Ave., residential, Cherrelle Woods, 9 p.m. April 25, property valued at $500.

4354 Stockton Dr., commercial, Professional Counseling Services, 8:50 a.m. April 26, property valued at $1,000.

4306 E. McCain Blvd., residential, Paul Keen, 11 p.m. April 27, property valued at $3,500.

72118

2701 MacArthur Dr., commercial, Shell, 4:09 a.m. April 15, property valued at $200.

2611 W. 58th St., residential, Melissa McIntire, 4:18 p.m. April 19, property valued at $900.

407 Nevada Dr., commercial, city of North Little Rock, 12:50 a.m. April 20, property valued at $1,500.

4705 Augusta Cir., residential, Stacey Johnson, 11:08 p.m. April 23, property valued at $363.

5301 Wood St., residential, Herbert Clark Jr., 10 p.m. April 27, property valued at $250.