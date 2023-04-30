Business people

Matt Wright, who currently serves as a chief operating officer in Mercy's Oklahoma region, will be the new service line executive for orthopedic surgery and sports medicine care across Mercy's multistate region. This is the first of six new roles that will lead specialty care services for Mercy. The additional five are cardiovascular, surgery and GI, neurosciences, oncology and women and children..

Emily Ironside has been named the new chief development officer for The Jones Center. For the past decade, she's held various fundraising leadership roles at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary. Ironside holds an master of arts in communication from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, and a bachelor of arts in mass communications from Lindenwood University in St. Charles Mo.

Sultan Ali has recently been named vice president of retail operations for the Northwest Arkansas market for Arkansas Federal Credit Union. Ali is responsible for the administration and management of Arkansas Federal's branch locations in Northwest Arkansas, including operations, lending, account acquisition and credit union member service. He holds a master of business administration from Quaid-i-Azam University, Pakistan.

Dave Finnegan has recently joined the team at NewRoad Capital Partners, a Northwest Arkansas-based growth equity firm, as a strategic adviser. He previously worked at The Orvis Company for seven years where he was the customer experience officer.

The Odom trial team was honored as the joint recipients of the 2022-2023 Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award by the Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association. The award is presented to an attorney (or attorneys) dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals and serving the American justice system. Odom attorneys Alan Lane, Monte Sharits, Matt Lindsay, Hannah Hungate and Bryant Cookswere selected for this award.

