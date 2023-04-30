Children, teens and adults served by Easterseals Arkansas celebrated their successes during the Easterseals Arkansas Fashion Event April 20 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

They dressed the part, too, donning carefully curated outfits from local boutiques and department stores for their strolls down the runway.

KARK's D.J. Williams and Hilary Hunt emceed the event.

Proceeds from the show and the live and silent auctions will support physical, occupational and speech therapy for Easterseals clients, who receive an average of 120 hours of therapy every year.

Fifty-one models took part in the fashion event this year.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh