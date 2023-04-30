Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ON THE CATWALK

Carefully curated

Easterseals hosts fashion show and event to benefit community by Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 2:40 a.m.
Michelle Edwards, Jacqualin Farmer and Jayla Martin on 04/20/23 at Easter Seals Fashion Event, Statehouse Convention Center (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kimberly Dishongh)

Children, teens and adults served by Easterseals Arkansas celebrated their successes during the Easterseals Arkansas Fashion Event April 20 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

They dressed the part, too, donning carefully curated outfits from local boutiques and department stores for their strolls down the runway.

KARK's D.J. Williams and Hilary Hunt emceed the event.

Proceeds from the show and the live and silent auctions will support physical, occupational and speech therapy for Easterseals clients, who receive an average of 120 hours of therapy every year.

Fifty-one models took part in the fashion event this year.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh

Print Headline: Carefully curated

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT