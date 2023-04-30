Club news: Kiwanis, Letter Writers, Hill n Dale hikers

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. May 4 at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel, 504 Memorial Drive in Bella Vista.

The program will be presented by Terence J. Winschel, retired National Park Service Chief Historian of the Vicksburg National Military Park. He has published several full-length works on the Vicksburg campaign. He will present to the Round Table a program titled "Shut Up In a Trap: Citizens Under Siege at Vicksburg," which will detail the experiences of the civilians who experienced the siege of the strategically vital town.

All are welcome. There is no charge for the program, but donations will be accepted to defray the speaker's expenses.

Information: email dkp55@ymail.com.

Andante

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista celebrates the 100th annual observance of National Music Week with a concert at 6:30 p.m. May 9 at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista.

Featured musicians are Debra Hall and Bob Baker, piano duet; Robert Ritschel, tenor; Marilyn Lee, pianist; Garth Smith, pianist; Arlene Biebesheimer, soprano; and H. Kahle von Bose, guitarist and singer.

Andante Music Club is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs, which have since 1959 sponsored this yearly celebration of National Music Week. This year's theme, "Music ... Is a Worldwide Adventure," emphasizes that music is a universal tool for peace, understanding and harmony.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or email bettylpierce@outlook.com.

Christian Women

The May Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m. May 3 at 11682 W. Arkansas 72 in Bentonville. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection, and all are welcome.

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch at 9 a.m. May 10 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista. The inspirational speaker will be Melanie Golightly from Lenexa, Kan. Her message is titled "Pursuing Perfection -- Provided with Peace." The special feature will be "Custom Design Hair Solutions" by Amanda Wambold.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon May 5. For reservations, call (479) 366-7562 or text (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

Apple Users

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will meet at 5 p.m. May 4 at the Bella Vista Public Library.

May's meeting will focus on a close look at the control center on your iPhone or iPad. The control center offers quick access to various controls for your device. Learn what is available in the control center and how to customize it to your needs. Other topics include simple ways to take better pictures with your iPhone and various camera settings that are available An Apple topics Q and A will be included as time permits.

Monthly meeting agendas include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware, including tips for using Apple devices like iPhones, iPads and Mac computers.

All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome.

Information: (479) 899-5531.

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet May 8 in Room 1001 on the lower level of the Highland Crossing Building, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. A premium Dell laptop valued at $800 will be auctioned off at the meeting with a starting bid of $195. This is a fundraiser for the club, and the public is invited for the bidding and welcome to join the meeting. The May 8 program is "Power Toys for Windows."

The website for more information is bvcomputerclub.org. The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

Letter Writers

The Northwest Arkansas Letter Writers group will meet at 4 p.m. May 9 in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library at 11 Dickens Place. Everyone is welcome.

Contact Pat at patkirby49@gmail.com for more information.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking May 11 at Tea Kettle Falls in the Madison Wildlife Management Area. This is a 4.2 mile loop hike. There will be hiking in a creek, so you will likely get your feet wet.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann, at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Creative Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet May 13 at the Forest Hills Baptist Church, 1702 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

At 8:30 a.m., member Becky Tomlinson will teach a class on how to paint a sunflower using acrylic paint. Participants are asked to bring a base-coated 12x12 canvas, wood, or masonite in your choice of bright blue, calypso blue or Prussian blue. One side of the surface should be darker than the other. Also bring paper towels, a water container, and tracing paper. For brushes bring a 1-inch wash, ½-inch wash, (2) No. 12 flat brushes, one new and one old, and a No. 8 round brush. The paints and pattern will be supplied. Those attending may bring your painting treasures to share with other artists.

The Ozark Creative Artists offers community service projects, such as, painting memory boxes for hospitals and the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County. Painters of all skill levels make up the organization. If you are interested in attending, text Lynda at (262) 308-4454.

The Sequoyah Kiwanis of Fayetteville recently completed a fundraiser selling Terry Lynn Candy. With the funds collected, they purchased boys' and girls' clothing and shoes. In April, Christine Feinstein, nurse at Asbell Elementary, received childrens clothes from Kiwanis members Jennings and Kim Copley. Also Meredith Thomas, nurse at Leverett Elementary, received childrens clothes. (Courtesy Photos)



World-renowned keynote speakers, workshops, breakout sessions, model photo shoots, photo tours to Turpentine Creek, Lake Leatherwood, the Beaver Bridge and downtown Eureka Springs are among the events scheduled for the Mid-America Photography Symposium May 5-7 in Eureka Springs. Co-sponsored by Bedford Camera & Video and area photographic societies, the multi-state symposium gives photographers a chance to work with some of the worlds best photographers and participate is special events, including an up-close photo shoot with the big cats of Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. All of this and more takes place during the 20th anniversary of the the Mid-America Photography Symposium, which gathers photographers from throughout the region for a weekend of learning and photography immersion. Information: mapsym.org or bedfords.com. (Courtesy Photo)

