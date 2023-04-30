Computer-class requirement was step toward future

Three years ago, then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed legislation requiring high school students to take a computer science course before graduating, an effort pushed by the governor to develop an advanced workforce with some technical capabilities.

The governor won national recognition for the program, which began with ninth graders in the 2022-2023 school year. It was a start to nudge Arkansas to the forefront of training students for jobs of the future.

A record 92% of jobs today require digital skills, according to a February report from the National Skills Coalition, which noted two levels of skills would be required to gain a job: basic computer and industry-specific digital knowledge.

Technology employment in the state increased nearly 3% last year, slightly below the U.S. average, and created about 1,100 new jobs for Arkansans. That level of increase is projected to continue again this year, according to an analysis from the Computer Technology Industry Association, which is the nation's largest information technology certification provider.

Tech jobs contribute $4.3 billion to the state's economy, the report notes.

Across the U.S., technology employment increased by 3.2% last year and is forecast to expand 3% this year, which would add another 270,000 jobs to the sector. Tech employs 9.4 million Americans and contributes about $2 billion to the U.S. economy.

The association's "State of the Tech Workforce" is a national analysis of job creation and investments in high-tech employment across the United States.

Arkansas is a relatively small player on the national landscape, with not enough jobs to merit a metropolitan-area analysis, which the trade group conducted. The study reported 4,700 tech businesses in Arkansas and the state ranked 38th in the nation in net tech employment.

Statewide, tech jobs deliver better wages and growth opportunities in a sector that is projected to continue expanding in the next 10 years above overall job-growth. The median wage for a tech worker in Arkansas is $71,525, more than double the state's overall median wage.

In the next 10 years the tech workforce "will grow twice as fast as the overall U.S. workforce," the report said. "The macro trend of digital transformation means demand for tech talent across the full spectrum of tech job roles will continue unabated."

Technology employment reaches every sector of the economy and includes jobs related to information technology, network engineering, software development, data science and also includes business professionals -- sales, marketing and finance, for example -- employed by technology companies.

Occupation areas in tech best poised for growth: software development, programming, web development and quality assurance (3.8%); database, data science and analytics (3.7%); emerging technologies, IT project management and related occupations (3.5%); and cybersecurity and systems engineering (3%) all are expected to see the most growth in Arkansas this year.

SMALL BUSINESS RECOGNITION

National Small Business week, which begins today, is generating recognition of several companies in Arkansas.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced its annual businesses of the year awards for companies in Benton, Conway, Dumas and Ward.

On Thursday the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce holds its 5th Annual Small Business Impact Awards, which honor 15 finalists in five categories. Both the SBA award recipients and those recognized by the chamber will be spotlighted at the luncheon in the Robinson Center's William Grant Still Ballroom at 426 W. Markham St. from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

The SBA's Arkansas office named Sean Beavers, founder of Graylee Construction and Demolition of Ward, as small businessperson of the year. Beavers was recognized for overcoming obstacles related to his disability. The company has sales of more than $2 million.

Ronald Joselin, chief executive officer and president of Inspire International Group, was awarded minority-owned business of the year. The Conway company provides network marketing services in five countries.

Nelson Intelligence Solutions of Dumas was named veteran-owned business of the year. The company and founder Eric Nelson provide targeted geographic data and analysis and is expanding with a new location being developed in Little Rock.

The woman-owned business of the year is Empire Cheerleading of Arkansas, based in Benton and led by founder Brooke Bates. The business, founded in 2014, provides tumbling and cheer classes for students.

Amy Weaver, a one-person team providing business-support services to seven south Arkansas counties, was recognized with the SBA's innovation center award for her work at the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center in Monticello. Weaver provides consultation and technical services to businesses in the region.

MATCHMAKING EVENT

Minority-business owners across Arkansas will have an opportunity May 18 to expand their businesses by finding the perfect match for their products and services.

The daylong event begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock and pairs minority- and women-owned companies with private and public sector vendors. Networking opportunities also are available and the session includes guest speakers.

Business operators can set up 15-minute matchmaking opportunities with vendors of their choice to discuss possible contracts.

"Minority- and women-owned businesses bring significant value to our state's economy, creating new jobs and opportunities throughout Arkansas," said Clint O'Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. The event provides a unique opportunity for one-stop shopping "for these business owners and for procurement leaders from the public and private sectors to expand their networks."

Participants are matched with buyers based on information provided during registration. Buyers scheduled to attend represent Arkansas Children's Hospital, Central Arkansas Water, Tyson Foods, the University of Central Arkansas and representatives from state and county government agencies.

The event is sponsored by the state agency, the Arkansas office of the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Arkansas APEX Accelerator program. More details and registration are available at arkansasedc.com.

Column ideas or recommendations? Thoughts or musings that need pursuing? Contact me at amoreau@adgnewsroom.com or at (501) 378-3567.