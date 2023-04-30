Cotton, U.S. Senate coalition push social media verification bill

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is part of a bipartisan group of senators advocating for legislation mandating a minimum age and parental consent for joining social media apps.

The Protecting Kids on Social Media Act would require platforms to implement age-verification technologies to prevent users younger than 13. Companies would additionally need to require parental approval for potential users who are 13 to 17 years old.

Cotton, of Little Rock, and fellow Republican Katie Britt of Alabama introduced the measure with Democrats Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Brian Schatz of Hawaii. Speaking to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Cotton recognized the pairing is atypical given each senator's ideology.

"Chris Murphy and Brian Schatz are not the normal, more centrist Democrats that you always expect to see on bipartisan bills. Likewise, Katie Britt and I are two of the more conservative Republicans," he said. "Yet we were able to come together on this bill because it does reflect a commonsense notion that parents should have the same rights in the digital world that they have in the real world."

The senators tied the bill to increasing screen use and concerns regarding young people's mental health. The Pew Research Center has found increased social media use in addition to near universal access to smartphones among teenagers.

According to a 2021 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, 42% of high school students feel "persistently" sad or hopeless. The report notes disparities related to gender and sexual orientation; teenage girls and lesbian, bisexual, gay and questioning teenagers had higher rates than their boy and heterosexual peers. The report mentions 16% of high school students were electronically bullied through social media and texting.

Researchers also recorded "serious increases" between 2011 and 2021 in teenagers who seriously considered attempting suicide, made a suicide plan and attempted suicide.





The CDC did not study gender identity for its report, and the findings did not include data on transgender teenagers.

"As someone who was a high school young woman at one point in her life, I can tell you how challenging that time is for anyone, but that was 25 years ago," Britt said last week during a news conference alongside Cotton, Schatz and Murphy.

"If you add in the complications and the additional stressors and pressure of social media, it becomes too much for some to bear."

The senators' push follows the passage of similar legislation in Arkansas and Utah. The Arkansas law, which will take effect in September, requires companies to verify new users' ages and secure parental consent for those younger than 18. The law provides exemptions for various platforms, including those "exclusively" offering subscription content and companies allowing users to "generate short video clips" for entertainment purposes.

The federal legislation states social media apps would be responsible for taking "reasonable steps" to verify a possible user's age to ensure the app does not have users younger than 13. Platforms would have to provide steps for parents to approve their child's account. Parents also would have the ability to revoke consent.

Facebook and Instagram -- which share a parent company, Meta -- require all users to be at least 13 before creating an account, in which accounts for teenagers 16 and younger are private by default. Users can report accounts of someone younger than 13, and parents have tools for supervising their children's activities. TikTok offers an app with limited features to users younger than 13 and restrictions on the main platform for those not yet 18.

Snapchat's owner Snap Inc. requires users to be at least 13 years old with features that restrict interactions between children and adults.

Yet coalition members argue current company policies are insufficient in preventing young people from creating accounts and finding mature content.

"The business model of these apps is simple: the duration of the time the user spends on the app and the extent they engage with content is directly coordinated with ad revenue," Schatz said. "And social media companies have stumbled onto a stubborn, devastating fact: The way to get kids to linger on the platforms and to maximize profit is to upset them."

The bill would furthermore prohibit companies from using algorithms to generate recommended content for users younger than 18.

Cotton told the Democrat-Gazette that minors cannot partake in certain activities, such as opening a bank account and buying alcoholic beverages. From his view, the bill would address a digital space lacking rules unique for younger people.

"We just want companies to have to take reasonable steps beyond merely entering a birth date or checking a box on a website, which anyone can obviously evade," he said.

The legislation would not impose standards regarding age verification systems. Companies could create their own technologies or partner with a third party that manages a verification system. Under the bill, the federal Department of Commerce would oversee a pilot program focused on verification.

"Some approaches, I think, are very complicated because they can try to open the hood of social media companies and tinker with the engine, if you will," Cotton said. "I'm not sure that is something Congress is well-suited to do."

A Meta spokesperson told the Democrat-Gazette the company prioritizes the safety of its younger users, noting the parental supervision tools and notifications sent to teenagers' accounts reminding them to take breaks from social media. Advertisers have limited options on Facebook and Instagram as it concerns reaching teens.

"We don't allow content that promotes suicide, self-harm or eating disorders, and of the content we remove or take action on, we identify over 99% of it before it's reported to us," the spokesperson said. "We'll continue to work closely with experts, policymakers and parents on these important issues."

TikTok did not return a request for comment.

The Computer and Communications Industry Association -- an advocacy group whose membership includes Google, Meta and Twitter -- warned in a news release about the lack of clarity on age mandates, contending it could result in "depriving users of economically and socially valuable products."

"Age verification technology does not currently have effective measures to test age without more invasive data collecting mechanisms," President Matt Schruers said. "These rules will result in compliance systems that retain even more new data on young people and adults, whenever a person signs up for a service."

Cotton said he doesn't doubt social media companies' potential in developing adequate verification systems.

"They generate hundreds of billions of dollars of revenue. They have some of the very best data scientists and computer programmers in the world," he said. "Any claim they cannot verify someone's birth date and parent-child relationship is simply preposterous."

A Snap Inc. spokesperson, in a statement to the Democrat-Gazette, emphasized steps within the company to protect users younger than 18. The company is open to further improvements, with officials considering if age verification is possible even before users install an app.

"At the same time, we know age verification is an industry-wide challenge everyone is trying to solve," the spokesperson said. "We are already working with industry peers, regulators, and third-party technology providers on possible solutions and look forward to continuing these productive conversations with the cosponsors of this legislation."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced a measure in February establishing a minimum age requirement of 16 for social media platforms. Hawley has additionally pushed legislation for commissioning a government report into social media's impact on young people.