County to consider funding nonprofit group requests

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's justices of the peace on Monday will begin reviewing applications from nonprofit groups seeking a share of the county's $46.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money.

The Quorum Court's County Services Committee is set to meet at 6 p.m. in the County Courthouse with 11 applications for rescue plan money on the agenda.

At least 11 more applications initially deemed ineligible will be offered for reconsideration by individual justices of the peace. A majority of the justices must agree to reconsider the applications before they can be heard.

Beth Coger, justice of the peace for District 9, requested reconsideration of 10 of the 11 applications. Evelyn Rios-Stafford, justice of the peace for District 12, made the other request.

Coger said there have been enough questions raised about the review and decision-making process she thinks any of the applicants should have a chance to explain the proposals and challenge the determination it was ineligible.

"I just wanted people to have the opportunity to be heard," Coger said. "I tried three times to have a discussion at the Quorum Court on how these would be handled and it was just referred to the committee. I think my colleagues would want to take the time to notify the applicants about their decisions on their requests and listen to what they have to say."

Sean Simons, justice of the peace for District 3, said he has also been concerned by questions raised by some of the applicants and he wants the Quorum Court to consider their objections.

"Considering we had at least one application, from Magdalene Serenity House, that was disqualified when they seemed to be quite eligible, I do think we need to listen to any questions," Simons said. "What's also concerning to me is that these people were apparently not even notified they were ineligible. I'm afraid we may have put a system in place that is flawed. I don't think it would behoove us to rush through the process. If we do that, we're going to make mistakes."

The distribution process for the rescue plan money to nongovernmental groups has been a bone of contention for several months, with some nonprofit organizations noting the Quorum Court awarded money to some groups without a process in place to accept and evaluate requests.

ELIGIBILITY DECISIONS QUESTIONED

The county allocated about $2.9 million to Upskill NWA for a job-training program to address shortages of qualified employees in health care and another $1.9 million to Returning Home, a Springdale nonprofit group helping men who have been incarcerated reintegrate with the community.

April Bachrodt, executive director of the Magdalene Serenity House in Fayetteville, raised questions about the review process in March when she told the county's justices of the peace her organization submitted separate applications for rescue plan money to Fayetteville and to Washington County for two projects. She said her county application was deemed ineligible because the city approved money for the application submitted to it and the county application said the beneficiaries will "live, work and/or go to school in Fayetteville" and the review concluded, "Because all the beneficiaries are in Fayetteville, the project is not county-wide in scope."

Magdalene Serenity House provides women who have experienced trauma, sexual exploitation and addiction and been incarcerated with a structured two-year residential program that houses up to eight women at a time.

Bachrodt said her application to the city was for a one-year aftercare house on Gregg Street and the application to the county is for the group's two-year residential program on Adams Street. Women in the program come from all of Washington County, she said.

Bachrodt said she only knew of the problems with her group's application review because she has followed the process closely. She said she never heard from the county or the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District, which reviewed the applications for the county, about the request.

Solomon Burchfield is director of New Beginnings, a nonprofit group working to find solutions to homelessness. The group operates a transitional housing project on 19th Street. The organization asked for $290,346 over two years, which would go toward food, utilities, bringing in mental health specialists and other ongoing costs.

Burchfield also said the county never contacted him about his application, only hearing from individual justices of the peace it had been marked as ineligible. The final report on the application from the county includes the same grounds for rejection that was applied to the Magdalene Serenity House, saying, "This project is located in Fayetteville and is not reasonably county-wide in scope."

Burchfield said homelessness isn't a Fayetteville problem. He said homelessness has a direct impact on the county and county government. He said people who are chronically homeless frequently come into contact with law enforcement and the courts, increasing the burden on the jail and court system.

"We have people here now who are in drug court or veterans court," Burchfield said. "I wonder if these people would be as successful as they are if they were on the streets, living under a bridge or camping in the woods somewhere. Many of the people in our homeless community have a history of coming into contact with law enforcement and when they're taken to the county jail, because they have no place else to go, they often remain there for months and months taking up space in the jail and making the overcrowding problem worse. I think New Beginnings represents our community coming together and addressing these problems in a cost-effective and a more humane way."

Burchfield said the final rules for eligibility for the rescue plan money make it clear the use proposed by New Beginnings is eligible. He said Pulaski County is considering building a transitional housing project using the same source of money.

"It has confused me a little," Burchfield said of the finding his application was ineligible. He said he plans to attend Monday's meeting to try to explain his application.

"I'm not sure ineligible is the right word," he said. "There's a difference between eligibility and priorities. We certainly think it's a community priority. I know that our application is an eligible use."

WHAT'S BEEN OBLIGATED

According to Washington County Treasurer Bobby Hill, the county has obligated about $41.7 million of the roughly $46.5 million in rescue plan money made available to the county.

The rescue plan money Washington County has already obligated includes about $8.3 million for premium pay for county employees who worked through the covid-19 pandemic, about $5.4 million for self-contained breathing apparatus for the county's rural fire departments, $1.1 million for Central Emergency Medical Services, about $1.1 million for remodeling work and new consoles for the emergency dispatch center, and $750,000 for new HVAC units and security cameras and software for the jail.

The county has also directly appropriated about $8.8 million in rescue plan money for a covid-related expansion of the jail and another $10 million received under the act and later designated as revenue replacement money by the county has also been earmarked for the jail expansion project.

Another $1 million has been appropriated to architectural and engineering work on a proposed new emergency operations center for the county. County Judge Patrick Deakins has said the initial cost estimate for the building is $5.5 million and rescue plan money could be used on that project.