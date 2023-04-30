Dr. Mary Abigail RinchusoDylan Wesley Deeds

St. Edward Catholic Church was the setting Saturday, April 22, for the marriage of Dr. Mary Abigail Rinchuso and Dylan Wesley Deeds. The Rev. Joseph Friend officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Kathy and Raymond Rinchuso of Maumelle and the granddaughter of Glen and the late Betty Fields of Thayer, Mo., the late Mary Faye and David Rinchuso of Pine Bluff and the late Bobby Hogan of Pocahontas.

Parents of the groom are Andrea and Mark Deeds of Yukon, Okla. His grandparents are Jane and Bruce Blincow, Sandy and Richard Deeds and Kathy and the late Ronald Atchley, all of Oklahoma City.

Ceremony music was by soloist Kylie Deeds, who sang "Ave Maria," and organist Philip Quick.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a strapless gown embellished with beaded lace appliques. The fitted bodice had a sweetheart neckline and the skirt extended to a cathedral-length train. Her veil was secured by a lace and pearl headpiece. She carried a bouquet of peonies, tulips, ranunculus and garden roses.

Madeline Rinchuso of Little Rock, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. Matron of honor was Madison Crook of Memphis. Bridesmaids were Ellen Hain of Oklahoma City; Maddie Reinlein of Dallas; Joanna Fureigh, Kathleen Lile, Caitlyn Carroll and Julia Petit, all of Little Rock; Alex Jumper of Palestine (St. Francis County); Taylor Freeman of Cabot; and Kylie Deeds of New York, sister of the groom. They wore sage satin gowns and carried smaller versions of the bridal bouquet.

Flower girl and ring bearer were Eloise McKinney and Jackson Atchley, both of Oklahoma City.

Best man was Derek Deeds of Yukon. Groomsmen were Ryan Tobin and Garret Fox, both of Yukon; Kendrik McKinney of Oklahoma City; Hadley Brown of Los Angeles; Reed Collins of Broken Arrow, Okla.; Tom Leis of Salt Lake City; Jack Murphy of Dallas; Jake Reed and Jake Ellis, both of Kansas City, Kan.; and Ricky Peery of Rogers.

Guests were seated by Keith Hogan of Cherokee Village, uncle of the bride; Mark Elmore of Maumelle, cousin of the bride; and David Fender of Fayetteville, godfather of the bride.

A reception was held at Albert Pike Memorial Temple. The head table was decorated with tall flute and vase floral arrangements. Family tables were centered with garlands of greenery and wedding flowers and guest tables held a variety of floral and candle centerpieces. Music was by the Aces Wild Band.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in biochemistry from the University of Arkansas Honors College where she was on the dean's list and a member of Chi Omega. She received a medical degree in general surgery from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine and is a general surgeon resident at OU Medical in Oklahoma City.

The groom has bachelor's degrees in finance and accounting and a master's of accounting from the University of Arkansas where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha. He is a certified public accountant and is a senior financial analyst with CFS Brands.

The couple will live in Oklahoma City after a wedding trip to Aruba.