Drew Central teacher receives Milken prize

Arkansas' 2022 Milken Educator Award winner, Emily Howard, recently received her $25,000 cash prize at a red carpet gala for America's outstanding educators.

Howard, a teacher at Drew Central Elementary School in Monticello, was named an award winner in February. The gala was the highlight of the Milken Educator Awards Forum in Los Angeles, according to a news release.

Lowell Milken -- founder of the Milken Educator Awards and chairman and co-founder of the Milken Family Foundation -- and Mike Milken -- co-founder and president of the Milken Family Foundation -- presented Howard with the award at the national forum at the University of California at Los Angeles from April 20-21.

Activities centered around the forum's theme of "Elevating Educators" and the support new recipients will receive as members of the national Milken Educator Network of excellence.

"From the original cadre of 12 outstanding educators in California, the Milken Educator Network has grown to a nationwide force of more than 2,900 educators," Lowell Milken said. "Tonight, that network expands still further, with the induction of 35 professionals whose talent and dedication are helping to ensure a brighter future for thousands of young Americans -- indeed, for our very nation itself."

"We shine a spotlight on these men and women so that when they return to their schools, they will know that their work is not only noticed but treasured. We hope that they will inspire many other talented young people to become exceptional teachers, principals and specialists, keeping the fire of learning alive in the hearts and minds of young people for decades to come," Lowell Milken said.

The forum gathered the 2022 recipients from across the country to network with their new colleagues as well as veteran Milken educators and other education leaders to discuss how to increase their impact on K-12 education.

Details: MilkenEducatorAwards.org.