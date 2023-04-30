EDITORIAL: Trigger happy

Nabokov. The Triangle Shirtwaist fire. Mark Twain. President Obama's first presidential campaign and his thoughts on traditional marriage. The founding of the ASPCA. "Where the Crawdads Sing." The Civil War.

You might not be able to study any of that, if those pulling the "trigger" ever completely take over academia.

In a time when colleges and universities have become no-speech zones, and invited speakers are shouted down on campus, and too many college students are too pure to hear anything except that they agree with it, comes something refreshing. From an elite college, no less.

Cornell University (!) has rejected a student resolution (!) for the school to require professors to provide trigger warnings about classroom content.

Last month, the Student Assembly passed a resolution that, according to Forbes, "urged the university to require faculty to provide advance notice to students about traumatic content that could be present in class 'including but not limited to: sexual assault, domestic violence, self-harm, suicide, child abuse, racial hate crimes, trans-phobic violence, homophobic harassment ... ."

We could go on, but we only have so much room.

"The resolution also called for students who choose to opt out of exposure to triggering content to not be penalized."

We suppose they could still teach math in college without students opting out. Unless the math professor picked an unwelcome word problem.

But we mentioned "refreshing," so let us not bury the lede any further: The administrators at Cornell responded. And the answer to the student resolution might not have been what the students expected.

"We cannot accept this resolution," the president and provost both wrote, "as the actions it recommends would infringe on our core commitment to academic freedom and freedom of inquiry, and are at odds with the goals of a Cornell education."

Well.

The adults on campus continued to explain to their charges: "Learning to engage with difficult and challenging ideas is a core part of a university education: essential to our students' intellectual growth, and to their future ability to lead and thrive in a diverse society. As such, permitting our students to opt out of all such encounters, across any course or topic, would have a deleterious impact both on the education of the individual student, and on the academic distinction of a Cornell degree." (See the full text here: www.arkansasonline.com/430cornell/ )

This is right, this is about time, and this is catching on.

Lest we forget, after that sham of a spectacle at Stanford a few weeks back, when a federal judge was shouted down by students, the president of that university and the dean of the law school made a public apology. (See it here: www.arkansasonline.com/430apology/) Then the dean of the law school doubled down on her apology by explaining it, perhaps providing her students with another course in persuasion and legal argument. (You can see that fine legal essay here: www.arkansasonline.com/430nextsteps/) It is as if those with an education already, or at least credentials, understand the importance of free speech--and that the theory of such includes the speech that you, personally, might find offensive. And they understand its importance in education, especially higher education.

For their part, Cornell's administrators might understand that whether you're studying history or science or education or pert-near any other subject, somebody, somewhere, somehow might figure out a way to be offended during the discussion(s). And if professors had to go through every sonnet, every song lyric, every background of every chapter contributor, they'd have no time to do anything else.

Besides, trigger warnings might not even work as intended. According to a study by Harvard researchers, trigger warnings may actually increase anxiety--because the "victims" are waiting for the shock as they move along in the study.

Fads tend to rock back and forth on an invisible pendulum. Think pet rocks and bell bottoms. So maybe the snowflake trend in higher education is swinging back again to the more sane position that real education offers. And perhaps more administrators, and even more students, will realize how regrettable this whole mania has been, even if it did have its origins in good intentions.

Let's hope so.

You couldn't study Goofus and Gallant otherwise.