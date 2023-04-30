Fixing crime, education in our capital

For almost 10 years now, my construction company, partnered with dozens of other small infill developers, has been slowly filling in the gaps left in downtown Little Rock from white flight, urban sprawl and a tornado in our neighborhood of Pettaway.

There has been so much we have overcome, and there are clear pockets of success. But our biggest obstacle is still the same as it has been for 70 years. Many have tried, and most claim some sort of success, but the elephant in the room eventually comes back out from the shadows.

Crime rates in many downtown neighborhoods are perceived to be much higher than the neighborhoods further out, which impacts the decisions families with school-aged children make on where to live. Without the diversity of mixed economic demographics in our downtown classrooms, we get concentrations of poverty that too often come with the unfortunate reality of difficult home lives, a lack of family support, and latchkey kids of either unengaged parents or parents who are working three jobs to pay the bills.

For decades strategies have changed and leadership has changed. State control, local control, new superintendents–everyone claims success, yet our schools still struggle. It reminds me of the investment adviser that every quarter moves your money around to higher performing funds just before the quarterly statements are sent out. You think, "Wow, these funds are performing great, so why am I still losing money?"

The truth is that there are no shortcuts to repairing our struggling downtown neighborhood schools. It's not the teachers; if they're willing to work in these environments, then they are our absolute best chance on that front. It's not the amount of money invested in the infrastructure of the school. Look at farm and nature schools; with limited resources their students are still high performing.

What is holding struggling schools in Little Rock back--and there is no way around it--are the neighborhoods. Chicken or egg, healing our communities at the neighborhood level is what has to come first in order to deter crime and improve education.

When we fill in those empty lots with homes that have windows facing the street, new eyes look out from them. When homes are built with front porches, people spend time on them. When sidewalks are repaired, people use them. When people use those sidewalks, they run into people using their front porches, and relationships are formed.

If one of our two children, ages 2 and 4, bolted through our neighborhood alone, my wife and I have complete confidence that someone would recognize them and know exactly where to guide them back, probably before they ever got to the corner.

The more relationships that are formed, the more accountability our children begin to have in all aspects of their lives. When four occupied homes replace three vacant lots and what was an abandoned house, the children of our neighborhood are held accountable for what they do any hour of the day.

And when children are held accountable by their neighbors and parents, that support makes it much less difficult for those in the education system to hold those same children accountable. Accountability is a part of life; the kids know it because they experience it everywhere they go.

But what has to happen even before we can get to the "chicken or the egg" is for a more workable relationship between infill developers and the city planning department. I've said it before, I'm incredibly thankful for those willing to be public servants of the Planning and Development Department.

It is filled with over-qualified, underpaid, and way under-appreciated staff members. Their job is to either tell people how hard it is to accomplish what they want to do, or to tell them they did it wrong, they should start over, they should stop, or sorry, that's not good enough.

It can't be easy to go home with a feeling of accomplishment or fulfillment for these public servants.

My neighbor Mr. Flowers is probably in his 70s. He was raised in a one-bedroom shotgun house on East Charles Bussey Avenue. With the revitalization now taking place in our neighborhood, he felt good enough about re-investing and restoring the old home. He did much of the work himself, but hired someone to perform the HVAC work.

It's a small house, so a typical heat pump would be too big, cost more, and is less efficient than the mini split system he elected to go with. But due to some new codes adopted by cities across the United States, he wouldn't be able to meet his fresh air requirements.

I remember him sharing his frustration with me: "Mike, they telling me I can't live in this house until I get the air conditioning right; when I was a boy we didn't have no air conditioner!"

The inspectors were not wrong or unjust in requiring Mr. Flowers to meet code, but the new code was written in response to the completely foam-insulated "Yeti cooler"-style houses being built these days that don't leak enough to provide a good exchange of oxygen. His 100-year-old home would have no problem meeting this exchange naturally. Mr. Flowers is applying common sense. Unfortunately, codes are sometimes interpreted to defy common sense.

I have dozens of stories, maybe hundreds, that I could share where code and the job of city inspectors in the Planning and Development Department held up, stopped or even kept any development downtown from ever happening by making it complicated and difficult.

When infill developers fill in the gaps by building on vacant downtown lots, property tax revenue increases, and most of that goes to the Little Rock school district. The growth out west doesn't benefit LRSD; those revenues are going to Pulaski County Special School District

If we are going to fix crime and education in Little Rock, the very first step is for Little Rock, particularly its Planning and Development Department, to treat infill developers as partners in the success of the city. Little Rock's downtown neighborhoods need a planning and development department that acts as an invested partner, not like Big Brother.

To quote New Zealand's Ernest Rutherford, considered to be the father of nuclear physics: "Gentlemen, we've run out of money; it's time to start thinking."

The mayor has shown his commitment. He's all in. Is the Planning and Development Department?

Mike Orndorff is a residential and commercial developer in downtown Little Rock.