Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

STAR BUCKS - ARAMARK, 1301 L A Prexy Davis Drive SLOT 4901. Date of inspection April 21. Container not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the Food Container was label during time of inspection.

L. A. DAVIS - ARAMARK, 1301 L A Prexy Davis Drive SLOT 4901. Date of inspection April 21. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observed build up of grease on oven. Corrective Action: The food contact surfaces of cooking equipment and pans shall be kept free of encrusted grease deposits and other soil accumulations. Observed missing and broken floor tiles in dish area. Floor shall be maintained in good repair for easy cleaning.

CFA - ARAMARK, 1301 L.A. Prexy Davis Drive, slot 4901. Date of inspection April 21. Floors behind Fryers need cleaning. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

TWO BROTHERS ONE STOP, 2215 S. Blake St. Date of inspection April 24. least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Food packaged in Retail Food Establishment, shall be labeled as specified in law. Observation: Facility lacks test strips Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

SONIC DRIVE IN - WHITEHALL, 8601 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection April 24. Observed containers of food being stored uncovered in the cooler and freezer. Except during cooling, food shall be stored in packages, covered containers, or wrappers. Containers were covered during inspection. Hot dog (44 degrees F) and chili (45 degrees F) in the walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. The manager said that the walk in cooler was turned off for about an hour while unloading a delivery. We discussed that the walk in cooler should not be turned off during unloading deliveries as it raised the temperature of the product. Observed trash cans containing food residue not being covered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.

C AND D CHILD CARE CENTER, 4806 W. Ninth Ave. Date of inspection April 24. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed counter top unclean and needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed light in kitchen area not covered. Light bulbs shall be shielded, coated, or otherwise shatter resistant in area where there is exposed food.