FYI Calendar: First National Bank of NWA in Bentonville shows art by Johnson, Sweeden, Gentle, Conway

April 30 (Sunday)

Film Screening -- Lecture/meditation with Paul Summerlin, 9 a.m., The Medium at 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. diana@dianamichellephotos.com.

Spring Makers Market -- With more than 250 local artists, crafters, bakers and makers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. Free admission; parking $5. nwamakers@gmail.com.

Sunday Music -- With Zara Kulish, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Robot Riot -- A robotics battle with the University of Arkansas RIOT Robotics Club, 1-4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk -- With Kay Adams & Nancy Markey, author of "A Gilded Age Tale of Murder and Madness," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Chicken & Biscuits" -- Two rival sisters are trying to bury their father without killing each other first, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through May 14, West Theatre at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Natyam -- A community showcase of traditional Indian dance, 3-5 p.m., Kalaloka Institute of Fine Arts, 1380 S.W. Westpark Drive, Suite 2, in Bentonville. ra-veculturalfoundation.org/events.

May 1 (Monday)

Plein Air Festival -- With more than 30 artists, all week, part of the May Festival of the Arts in Eureka Springs. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Speaker Series -- With Kathy Jeffrey, Master Gardener, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

May 2 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

May 3 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Under the Covers Book Club -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club -- 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Young At Heart Book Club -- "Gallant" by V.E. Schwab, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. John Mandel, 6 p.m., Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

DanceChance NWA -- Final showcase, 7 p.m. May 3-4, The Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. $15. themomentary.org.

May 4 (Thursday)

Chapter Chicks -- Women's book club, 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Artist Demo -- With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Women-Led Labor Activism with Laura Pratt, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Scribblers & Scribes -- 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

May 5 (Friday)

BPL in the Community -- Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation -- "Diego Rivera's America" with artist Jose Hernandez, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition tickets. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Tastemakers -- Chef's Dinner with Jeff Chanchaleune of Ma Der Lao Kitchen, 6 p.m. May 5-6, The Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. $110. themomentary.org.

"Radiant" -- Five new neoclassical and contemporary works by NWA Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m. May 5-6, CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. $15-$25. nwaballettheatre.org.

May 6 (Saturday)

AMMPLIFY -- A festival of music, art and more, all day, Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. $25. ammplifynwa.org.

Coffee & Conversation -- In Spanish, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Adult ESL Class -- 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free.springdalelibrary.org.

RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Super Saturday -- Free comic book day, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bentonville GeekCon -- 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Creating Comics -- With Cole Closser, 11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Plants as Cultural Icons, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Ma Der Lao Kitchen Pop-Up -- 11 a.m. until sold out, The Momentary in Bentonville. No ticket required. themomentary.org.

Art Lab -- Interactive Painted Labyrinth Reliefs, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $5. usingart.org.

Labyrinth Wall Plaque Class -- 11 a.m. or 3 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $25. usingart.org.

Pop-Up Shakespeare -- 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., part of the May Festival of the Arts, all over downtown Eureka Springs. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.

World Labyrinth Day -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artrageous Parade -- 2 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.

Music in the Park -- With Hogtown Hot Club, 4-6 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.

Gallery Stroll -- 5-8 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.

In Concert -- Roving Gambler, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. May 6, May 12, May 20, May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

May 7 (Sunday)

Sunday Reset -- Sound bath with Tammy Mores of Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.

Poetry Reading -- With Poet Laureate Suzanne Underwood, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

In Concert -- Tim Eriksen, 1:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Waterfalls -- With outdoors writer Flip Putthoff, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

SoNA Beyond -- Transcending Words, with the Symphony of NWA and UA Program in Creative Writing, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Bentonville Branch of the First National Bank of NWA is hosting an art exhibition that includes works by painters Jim D. Johnson, Pat Sweeden, Drew Gentle and Terése Conway. Artwork may be viewed 24 hours a day through the banks storefront windows and during working hours in the banks interior. The exhibition will remain on view through mid-July. The bank will host a reception to honor the exhibiting artists from 5 to 6:30 p.m. May 11 at 402 S.W. A St. in Bentonville. INFO — Art director Zeek Taylor at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

