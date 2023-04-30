FYI Calendar: First National Bank of NWA in Bentonville shows art by Johnson, Sweeden, Gentle, Conway

April 30 (Sunday)
Film Screening -- Lecture/meditation with Paul Summerlin, 9 a.m., The Medium at 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. diana@dianamichellephotos.com.
Spring Makers Market -- With more than 250 local artists, crafters, bakers and makers, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville. Free admission; parking $5. nwamakers@gmail.com.
Sunday Music -- With Zara Kulish, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.
Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Robot Riot -- A robotics battle with the University of Arkansas RIOT Robotics Club, 1-4:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Author Talk -- With Kay Adams & Nancy Markey, author of "A Gilded Age Tale of Murder and Madness," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
"Chicken & Biscuits" -- Two rival sisters are trying to bury their father without killing each other first, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through May 14, West Theatre at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.
Natyam -- A community showcase of traditional Indian dance, 3-5 p.m., Kalaloka Institute of Fine Arts, 1380 S.W. Westpark Drive, Suite 2, in Bentonville. ra-veculturalfoundation.org/events.
May 1 (Monday)
Plein Air Festival -- With more than 30 artists, all week, part of the May Festival of the Arts in Eureka Springs. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.
Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Adult Speaker Series -- With Kathy Jeffrey, Master Gardener, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Book Talk at Night -- "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
May 2 (Tuesday)
Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
May 3 (Wednesday)
Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Under the Covers Book Club -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Sci-Fi Book Club -- 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Young At Heart Book Club -- "Gallant" by V.E. Schwab, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.
Books & Brews -- "Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. John Mandel, 6 p.m., Nomads Trailside in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
DanceChance NWA -- Final showcase, 7 p.m. May 3-4, The Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. $15. themomentary.org.
May 4 (Thursday)
Chapter Chicks -- Women's book club, 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Artist Demo -- With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.
We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Gallery Conversation -- Women-Led Labor Activism with Laura Pratt, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Scribblers & Scribes -- 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
May 5 (Friday)
BPL in the Community -- Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.
Gallery Conversation -- "Diego Rivera's America" with artist Jose Hernandez, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition tickets. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Tastemakers -- Chef's Dinner with Jeff Chanchaleune of Ma Der Lao Kitchen, 6 p.m. May 5-6, The Rode House at the Momentary in Bentonville. $110. themomentary.org.
"Radiant" -- Five new neoclassical and contemporary works by NWA Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m. May 5-6, CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. $15-$25. nwaballettheatre.org.
May 6 (Saturday)
AMMPLIFY -- A festival of music, art and more, all day, Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. $25. ammplifynwa.org.
Coffee & Conversation -- In Spanish, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.
Adult ESL Class -- 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free.springdalelibrary.org.
RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.
Super Saturday -- Free comic book day, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Bentonville GeekCon -- 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.
Creating Comics -- With Cole Closser, 11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Discover the Grounds -- Plants as Cultural Icons, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Ma Der Lao Kitchen Pop-Up -- 11 a.m. until sold out, The Momentary in Bentonville. No ticket required. themomentary.org.
Art Lab -- Interactive Painted Labyrinth Reliefs, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $5. usingart.org.
Labyrinth Wall Plaque Class -- 11 a.m. or 3 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. $25. usingart.org.
Pop-Up Shakespeare -- 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., part of the May Festival of the Arts, all over downtown Eureka Springs. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.
World Labyrinth Day -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.
Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Artrageous Parade -- 2 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.
Music in the Park -- With Hogtown Hot Club, 4-6 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.
Gallery Stroll -- 5-8 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts. Free. visiteurekasprings.com.
In Concert -- Roving Gambler, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.
"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. May 6, May 12, May 20, May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.
May 7 (Sunday)
Sunday Reset -- Sound bath with Tammy Mores of Cocoon Yoga Lab, 10:30 a.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $10. themomentary.org.
Poetry Reading -- With Poet Laureate Suzanne Underwood, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
In Concert -- Tim Eriksen, 1:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.
Waterfalls -- With outdoors writer Flip Putthoff, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.
SoNA Beyond -- Transcending Words, with the Symphony of NWA and UA Program in Creative Writing, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
-- Becca Martin-Brown
bmartin@nwaonline.com