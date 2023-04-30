Sections
FYI Calendar: Mostly Fiction Book Sale May 6-7 at Fort Smith Main Library

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Dennis Heinitz looks through used books during the Friends of CALS Used Book Sale in the Main Library in Little Rock on Friday, March 10, 2023. Books were on sale for $1 for paperback and $2 for hardcover books. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

May 1 (Monday)

May Artist Of The Month -- Katelyn Smith, including her screen and letterpress prints, digital art and drawings, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Dewey's Cafe Artist – Photographer Scott Smith, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Seed Catalog -- Flower & Vegetable Seeds, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Get Caught Reading Photo Challenge -- Submit your wildest pictures of yourself reading in unusual or amazing places this month and win a Bookish gift card, Fort Smith Miller Library. Email photos to tdevries@fortsmithlibrary.org.

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

May 2 (Tuesday)

Pickleball At The Bakery -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. 434-8631.

May 3 (Wednesday)

Wednesday Night Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

May 4 (Thursday)

Drop In and Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Sci-Fi Movie Night -- "Young Liars" by Adam Christy, "L.I.F.E. Episode 1" by Dathan Smith, "Triangle" by Peter Engelmann and more, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Hosted by the Fort Smith International Film Festival. $5. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

May 5 (Friday)

First Friday Film -- "Separate Tables" (1958), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

May 6 (Saturday)

Mostly Fiction Book Sale -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6 & 1-5 p.m. May 7, Fort Smith Main Library. The sale will continue Sunday with items half-price. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Story Time -- 11 a.m., Bookish in the Bakery District, Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

RAM Saturday -- Make and take projects for all ages, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

In Concert -- Roving Gambler, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

May 7 (Sunday)

In Concert -- Tim Eriksen, 1:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Guided Tour -- "RAM Invitational Odyssey," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Print Headline: FYI: An Entertainment Calendar

