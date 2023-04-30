FYI Calendar: Mostly Fiction Book Sale May 6-7 at Fort Smith Main Library

May 1 (Monday)

May Artist Of The Month -- Katelyn Smith, including her screen and letterpress prints, digital art and drawings, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Dewey's Cafe Artist – Photographer Scott Smith, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Seed Catalog -- Flower & Vegetable Seeds, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Get Caught Reading Photo Challenge -- Submit your wildest pictures of yourself reading in unusual or amazing places this month and win a Bookish gift card, Fort Smith Miller Library. Email photos to tdevries@fortsmithlibrary.org.

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

_

May 2 (Tuesday)

Pickleball At The Bakery -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. 434-8631.

_

May 3 (Wednesday)

Wednesday Night Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

_

May 4 (Thursday)

Drop In and Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Sci-Fi Movie Night -- "Young Liars" by Adam Christy, "L.I.F.E. Episode 1" by Dathan Smith, "Triangle" by Peter Engelmann and more, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Hosted by the Fort Smith International Film Festival. $5. Email fwrbrandon@hotmail.com.

_

May 5 (Friday)

First Friday Film -- "Separate Tables" (1958), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

_

May 6 (Saturday)

Mostly Fiction Book Sale -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6 & 1-5 p.m. May 7, Fort Smith Main Library. The sale will continue Sunday with items half-price. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Story Time -- 11 a.m., Bookish in the Bakery District, Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

RAM Saturday -- Make and take projects for all ages, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

In Concert -- Roving Gambler, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

_

May 7 (Sunday)

In Concert -- Tim Eriksen, 1:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

Guided Tour -- "RAM Invitational Odyssey," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

