Get the brooms …





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas baseball team built an eight-run lead through five innings against Texas A&M on Saturday, but the Razorbacks did not cruise their way into a series sweep.

The Aggies rallied for seven consecutive runs, including Jace LaViolette's solo home run leading off the ninth inning, before freshman Parker Coil posted three consecutive outs to finish off an 8-7 Arkansas win for his first career save before a crowd of 10,013 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The No. 6 Razorbacks (33-11, 14-7 SEC) stayed within striking distance of LSU in the SEC West while outscoring the Aggies (25-19, 9-12) 25-16 during the three-game sweep.

Coming on the heels of a four-game losing streak with mounting injuries and a thin bullpen, the sweep was critical for the Razorbacks.

"It's hard to sweep in the SEC and we know that going into the game," said Arkansas shortstop John Bolton, who went 3 for 3.

"It was huge to kind of come in there and really kind of limit damage," said Coil, who was making his SEC debut. "We got a big ol' lead, they're trying to chip back, come back and you've just got to go in there and limit damage and try to get them off the field so we can get our offense back and going again."

The Aggies scored three runs in the sixth inning, two in the seventh and one each in the eighth and ninth to put the Razorbacks on the edge of their seats.

"It ended up being a great weekend for us, obviously, especially coming off an 0-4 week and two tough losses at Georgia last weekend," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said.

"I was proud of our guys for hanging in there ... winning the game and sweeping an SEC series, which is really hard to do."

The Aggies had won their previous four SEC series before hitting the rebounding Razorbacks.

"This was a tough, tough weekend for us," Texas A&M Coach Jim Schlossnagle said. "That's the deal. There's no getting around that and it comes after a time we had been playing some pretty good baseball.

"Sure I'm proud of the way they fought back and didn't give up, but we are not in this for moral victories."

The Razorbacks did not record any extra-base hits, but had nine singles and excelled in the small-ball categories with three sacrifice bunts and a pair of sacrifice flies.

The station-to-station style was best exemplified by Bolton, the nine-hole hitter who had a push-bunt single that led to a run in the third inning, and a sacrifice bunt that led to another in the fourth.

"Bolton had a great day," Van Horn said. "Good for him, 3 for 3 I think with a sac. ... Yeah, I mean we work on [manufacturing runs], we just haven't done it a whole lot. We've got to have it in there when we need it."

Right-hander Cody Adcock (4-1) picked up the win with a scoreless four-inning start in which he allowed 1 hit and 3 walks while striking out 4 on 72 pitches.

"I think what's helped me a lot is throwing offspeed pitches for strikes," Adcock said. "Keeping guys off balance more, getting my slider to my glove side. I feel in the past I've gotten myself in trouble leaving sliders and things down the middle."

The Razorbacks opened the scoring with a pair of runs against left-hander Will Johnston (3-2) in the third inning. Bolton opened it with a bunt toward first and he moved up on an errant pickoff throw and a wild pitch before scoring on the first of two sacrifice flies by Kendall Diggs. Caleb Cali singled with two outs, stole second and came home on Jace Bohrofen's single.

The Hogs manufactured another run in the third when Brady Slavens and Parker Rowland walked and advanced on Bolton's sacrifice, followed by another Diggs' sacrifice fly.

Arkansas opened up its 8-0 lead in the fifth inning with five runs against Chris Cortez. The Aggies chipped in with a pair of errors that made two of the runs unearned.

"We gave a team that didn't need the help plenty of it," Schlossnagle said.

Ben McLaughlin had an RBI single in the inning and Bolton drove in two with a bases-loaded single to center.

"I was definitely seeing the ball better and trying to get my confidence back up," said Bolton, who added that hitting coach Nate Thompson has been helping his swing.

More News None

Up next

Lipscomb at No. 6 Arkansas

WHEN 6 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RECORDS Lipscomb 22-20; Arkansas 33-11

SERIES First meeting

TV/STREAMING None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

SHORT HOPS Arkansas 3B Caleb Calis third inning single extended his hitting streak to 13 games. Cali wound up hitting .400 (24 for 60) in April. … Coach Dave Van Horn said infielder Peyton Holt twisted his ankle on the dugout steps Friday and was unavailable. … The Razorbacks turned a 6-4-3 double play behind Cody Adcock with the bases loaded to cap the fourth inning, and another 6-4-3 behind Parker Coil to end the eighth after failing to turn one earlier in the inning. That gave the Razorbacks an SEC-leading 42 double plays this season. … Lipscomb, which will play at Eastern Kentucky today, is 0-8 vs. SEC teams this season. … RF Kendall Diggs had a 34-game streak of reaching base end on an 0-for-3 day with two sacrifice flies.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Lipscomb#, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY at Mississippi State*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY at Mississippi State*, 6:30 p.m.

*SEC game

#Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock





Arkansas pitcher Cody Adcock pitched four innings against Texas A&M on Saturday in an 8-7 victory over the Aggies, helping the Razorbacks to a three-game sweep. Adcock got the win, allowing 1 hit, walking 3 and striking out 4. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)





