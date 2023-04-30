GFPB chief answers questions, criticism

Editor's note: This is part two of a two-part series on Go Forward Pine Bluff.

In part two of the Pine Bluff Commercial presents The Newsroom, featuring Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley, several topics were brought up by the newspaper's editor, Byron Tate, that ranged from what could be described as cozy hiring practices, allegations of "insider buying" on Watley's part and how Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency's funds have been spent.

Washington said she had an emergency and made her exit during the taping, leaving Watley to address the subjects.

When questioned about $2 million that was to be transferred from Urban Renewal to the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Cultural District, an initiative headed up by Jimmy Cunningham, and then later pulled and replaced by a $3 million outlay from Urban Renewal to construct the Marriott Hotel, Watley defended those actions.

"The projects that we have were under contract," said Watley, who added that with the hotel there was a financial term sheet sitting on the table that either had to be agreed to or the hotel was not going to be financed.

Watley said the $3 million became available due to private money coming in from the Walton Family Foundation and Simmons Bank to support the Sixth and Main project. "Three million dollars came in, and $3 million came out," said Watley. "That's how we were able to support it."

Watley said the Sixth and Main project had been under contract for years whereas Cunningham's project was in the beginning phases, stating it is about timing and cash flow. Watley said a project at Third Avenue and Main Street is the first part of Cunningham's vision.

"The council did not say, Mr.Cunningham, we are not going to do the project," said Watley, who added that the project was at a cost of $30,000. "They just said it's no reason to transfer that money when you can't spend it at this time."

Cunningham denied Watley's statement during The Newsroom broadcast, stating Watley's characterizations regarding the murals were misleading.

"There is a mural that was installed on Third and Main ... that we had nothing to do with in terms of design and payment," said Cunningham, who asked that his project be left out of Watley's "propaganda machine."

"This is the work of Urban Renewal, not the A&P, nor Heritage Trails Task Force," Cunningham said.

According to Watley, a meeting was held downtown that included Cunningham, and the sides agreed on the mural. Watley said he fully supports the Delta Rhythm and Bayous project and was one of the ones that encouraged Cunningham to advocate for his vision during the development of the downtown master plan.

"We can afford to take a hit on $30,000 for the mural, and land acquisition as far as implementing the plan, but if you go and try to take the whole 6 (million dollars) and do it for this, what about the projects that have already been planned?" Watley said. "None of that was taken into consideration in that whole process."

Tate pointed out that the hotel wasn't a planned part of Urban Renewal's initiatives, and that city officials had promised that tax dollars would not be used to fund the construction of the hotel.

According to Watley, due to the financing structure, the $3 million was needed because he said the loan is from a Small Business Administration lender for hotels and is backed by a USDA guarantee.

"If you don't like this approach, what's the other approach because the third of doing nothing is not an option," said Watley, who added that he was excited about the future of the hotel and the partnership it will have with the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Watley explained how currently the city is losing money when it comes to class reunions and athletic teams choosing to stay in other cities, while reunion groups host their events in Little Rock because of the lack of a fully-functioning hotel in Pine Bluff.

Watley also addressed a proposed three-eighths-cent tax for public safety, stating it developed from the city council and was mentioned by Council Member Glen Brown Jr. and former city Council Member Joni Alexander.

Alexander also denied Watley's statement during the live segment of The Newsroom, stating she never asked for a public safety tax but instead wanted to take money from the current tax revenues to fund public safety initiatives.

"The problems they were facing, they couldn't do that using a temporary tax for salaries," said Watley. "We did purchase cameras and equipment."

Perceptions were addressed as Tate mentioned the new director of the generator, Codney Washington, is the son of Mayor Washington and Owen Mouser, the son of Kirby Mouser -- who is on the Urban Renewal Board -- works for Go Forward Pine Bluff.

Watley said Codney Washington, who is an advisory board member, volunteered his services during the transition when the former director, Mildred Franco, left. The Generator has also hired additional support staff, Watley said.

The Generator is funded with tax money for between $300,000 to $400,000.

When it came to Mouser, Watley said, the organization needed help, and Mouser possessed the skills they were needing at the time. He also said the Mouser family gave Urban Renewal one of their downtown lots.

"I don't care how it looks; the fact is I appreciate that young man and the impact," Watley said, referring to Codney Washington.

"When we have to procure things, we do; when we have to search, we do," said Watley when asked why not hire someone to fill the director's position at The Generator.

Watley said that he himself began as a volunteer before becoming CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff, and didn't want to fill a director position with a paid staffer while they were still trying to stabilize The Generator.

"When we can tap into talent in our face, that can continue the work that we are in desperate need of cause we are falling behind on stuff, we are able to do it," said Watley.

Watley praised Tommy May, chairman of Go Forward Pine Bluff, and thanked Simmons Bank and other private donors in the private-public partnership with Go Forward. He also assured the public that his salary was not funded by the tax but was instead paid for by private dollars.

Watley also addresses the ALICE program and a possible expansion. The area currently covers 17th to 34th avenues and Hazel to Olive streets.

Watley said that was the focus area because there was not a loan-to-value figure established.

"If people wanted to sell a house, before then, they were having trouble getting that loan to value," said Watley, who added that some potential buyers were short by $25,000.

He said establishing the loan-to-value allows developers to now come in and fix the houses.

"People have to understand you dilute the impact when you spread out so far," said Watley, who thanked Simmons Bank for setting aside in-house money for the loans. "They can't sell these on the market, which is why some banks wouldn't do it. That pool of funds has to regenerate itself, but if it's working well, we are going to keep doing it -- and it is working well."

Watley, according to real estate information available on actDataScout, bought eight houses in the ALICE zone before the ALICE zone was announced, leading some to allege that he took advantage of his position to invest in an area where he could then make a profit if the ALICE program is successful. Former council member Ivan Whitfield has called what Watley did "insider buying."

When asked about his investments, Watley said it's a free market and as an entrepreneur, he had the right to invest in the area, adding that he was fed up with the deplorable conditions in parts of the city.

Watley admitted he had a hand in creating the boundaries for ALICE zone and chose that area because of the comps and the census tracks.

"At the end of the day, the tax dollars do not flow to do any of this -- so this is my business, my private investment, and what I was able to do is go in and negotiate with private individuals about what's going on in Pine Buff for people not being able to qualify for houses, and get them to start up the program," said Watley. "We got to do better about where people want to invest their money and improve the community. That's a great thing because that's what happened to a lot of neighborhoods -- disinvestments."

Despite the criticism, Watley said one can't discount what the ALICE program has done with placing families into homes, which is something he is proud of. He also noted none were his homes, but didn't deny that he might sell a home in the future.

He said he is also proud of the Pine Bluff Community Center that received renovations, taking it from a state of disrepair to the likes of a new building.

"The council was a thorn at times, but now there is a working relationship to get things done ... [to] focus on the issues. That is a very good thing," said Watley. "They should appreciate that the city council meetings are now over quickly, no bickering, and they are handling business and they work with the mayor."

With the absence of discontent, minimal arguing and bickering between council members, Watley said he feels the work of the city and the initiatives of Go Forward Pine Bluff are moving ahead.

"[The] work has been a labor of love. There have been some stressful times, it's been a lot of work -- and there is so much work to be done," he said. "The politics have been a thorn because if you look at the condition of Pine Bluff, where we are and where we have to go, it's really no time for the politics."

Go Forward is funded through a five-eighths-cent sales tax, which is set to expire in 2024. In advance of that, voters are being asked to go to the polls to renew the tax for another seven years. In addition, there is a three-eighths-cent tax on the ballot earmarked for public safety. That tax would not expire. The special election is May 9 with early voting starting this coming Tuesday.