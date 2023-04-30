Heading to the Steel Horse Rally in Fort Smith on May 5-6? Here’s what you need to know

FORT SMITH -- Residents and visitors will again be able to have fun and help the community at an annual charity motorcycle rally next weekend.

The Steel Horse Rally will rumble and roar through Garrison Avenue in downtown Fort Smith on Friday and Saturday. The rally will feature a variety of live entertainment and motorcycle-oriented activities, with attendees being allowed to park their bikes in the middle of the downtown area's exceptionally wide main road.

The event has grown significantly over the years. The first one in May 2015 drew more than 30,000 people and left an economic impact of more than $4.2 million, according to the rally website. In contrast, more than 200,000 people attended last year's rally, bringing an estimated economic impact of more than $22 million, according to information from the Fort Smith Advertising and Promotion Commission.

Dennis Snow, founder and president of the nonprofit Steel Horse Rally, said the event is dedicated to all who serve, including veterans, members of the military, law enforcement and first responders.

The rally's Board of Directors also chooses local charities to receive donations the event generates every year. Antioch for Youth and Family, the Children's Service League and the Buddy Smith Home for Veterans are the beneficiaries this year.

Snow said one of the main fundraising tactics is the official rally Charity Cup. For a minimum $5 donation, attendees 21 years of age and older can get a cup that will allow them to walk through the rally and the rest of the Downtown Entertainment District with an alcoholic beverage.

The cups will be available at the Steel Horse Handle Bar at the corner of Sixth Street and Garrison Avenue and all participating businesses, according to a March news release.

Snow said this year's rally will also feature a new event: the Steel Horse Strongman Showdown. The showdown, an officially sanctioned Strongman competition, will take place in the middle of Sixth Street between Garrison Avenue and North A Street at 11 a.m. Saturday and feature professional and amateur athletes -- men and women alike -- lifting "unbelievable" amounts of weight in unique ways.

"It's not just straight weightlifting," Snow said. "It's very unique, it's very competitive, but it's a lot of fun to watch for the entire family, and we encourage everybody to come down and see that."

Snow said all the rally events downtown, including the Strongman Showdown, will be free for people to watch.

Capt. Daniel Grubbs, patrol special operations commander for the Fort Smith Police Department, said police started preparing for the rally months in advance. There will be 30 or more officers on scene at any given time.

"We've come up with a system that we just augment scheduling within the uniform or patrol division that allows for dedicated troops to be completely earmarked for the event itself, and that way the other troops can handle the rest of the city and any other calls for service so there's no service interruption whatsoever," Grubbs said.

Grubbs said "very little to no arrests" have taken place during past rallies. He noted police made only one arrest last year -- for public intoxication.

Garrison Avenue from Fifth Street to Rogers Avenue will be shut down to all traffic except for motorcycles, pedestrians and emergency services for the event, according to Grubbs. The closure will last from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday at the latest and 9 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday at the latest.

"If you're coming across the bridge from Oklahoma into Arkansas, traffic will be diverted either north to A Street or to the south to Rogers Avenue," Grubbs said. "Rogers Avenue will be the through corridor."

"If you're coming toward downtown, you'll have to divert straight down Rogers and hit Towson and go around that way to go into Oklahoma, or you'll have to hit B Street to wind around to get into Oklahoma."

The rally officially kicks off at noon Friday, according to the event website. Official T-shirts and other merchandise will be available in the first tent from Garrison Avenue in the northeast corner of the parking lot. Other vendors will be in the "Vendor Village" in the 800 block of Garrison Avenue, by the main stage at the corner of Sixth Street and Garrison Avenue and at Cisterna Park in the 1000 block of Garrison Avenue.

Live music will begin on the main stage at 5 p.m. The Tri-State Speedway at 1705 W. Race Track Road in Pocola, Okla. will open its gates at the same time for the Steel Horse Rally Shootout, which will include professional and amateur motorcycle racing and other live entertainment. The racing starts at 7 p.m.

Admission for the shootout will include grandstand seating at $10 for adults and free for children ages 10 and under, according to the Tri-State Speedway website. Past and present military personnel will get into the grandstands for free as well with proof of service. There will also be "pit passes" available for $30 for adults, $15 for children ages 6-12 and free for children age 5 and under.

The vendors will open again at the rally at 9 a.m. Saturday, after which the Cops and Cones Motorcycle Exhibition begins at 10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Garrison Avenue, the rally website states. Law enforcement officers from across the state will be able to ride through a precision course of orange cones in the middle of Garrison Avenue. Children can get their pictures taken with the officers and their motorcycles afterward.

Law enforcement motorcycle units will also lead the Thunder Through the Valley Motorcycle Parade. Staging starts at 3 p.m. at 121 Riverfront Drive, and there will be a group photo at 3:45 p.m. The parade itself begins at 4 p.m. and will involve bikers riding through downtown under a large American flag, stopping on Garrison Avenue. More live entertainment will take place on the main stage after the parade, with the Miss Steel Horse Rally Bikini Contest set for 8 p.m.

Bikers travel along Garrison Avenue on May 7, 2022, during day two of the 2022 Steel Horse Rally in downtown Fort Smith. (File Photo/River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

