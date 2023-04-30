Hope Carrasquilla, a Florida principal who was forced to resign after students were shown an image of Michelangelo's David, viewed the statue in person in Italy, with the museum director saying, "I am sure that Mrs. Carrasquilla will find here, in Florence, the welcome and the solidarity that she deserves."

Billie Davis, of Bloomington, Ind., faces a federal hate crime prosecution in addition to an attempted murder charge in the stabbing of a college student of Chinese descent, with court records quoting Davis as telling police she attacked because it "would be one less person to blow up our country."

Vincent Brown, a Michigan lobbyist, pleaded guilty to conspiring to pass $42,000 and other bribes to the head of a since-disbanded marijuana licensing board, the third conviction in the state scandal.

Brent Alexander, a longtime Mississippi lobbyist, expressed "sincere regret" as he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a fake timber investment scheme that cost investors tens of millions.

Daniel Albregts, a U.S. district judge in Nevada, said "there's nothing that could bring him back or make up for that loss" as he approved a $1.6 million settlement with the family of a handcuffed inmate who was killed with a shotgun by a prison guard trainee.

Guilherme Cipriani, of Scottsdale, Ariz., faces up to 25 years in prison on charges of trying to smuggle 14 loose-cut diamonds and 53 rough-uncut diamonds into the country through the Miami airport.

Montaleto Barber, a U.S. postal inspector, said the crime is not uncommon these days as three Alabama residents were indicted in an investigation that found a letter carrier had sold two master keys for $3,000 apiece, allowing people to pilfer from Birmingham-area mail collection boxes.

Steve Stuebner of the Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission said, "It's a novelty; maybe they've never seen anything like that before, but it's real typical in Idaho," as 300 people showed up to watch 2,500 sheep cross the road en route to a higher elevation, as they do each spring.

Dillon Reeves, a seventh-grader in the Detroit area, was hailed as a hero after he grabbed the steering wheel and hit the brakes, bringing his school bus to a safe stop on a busy road after the driver had passed out, and then yelling, "Someone call 911. Now!"