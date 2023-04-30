The more dangerous

While reading Mike Masterson's recent column about Jason Rapert being caught with firearms at the airport, I paused to wonder: Which would Mr. Masterson consider more dangerous, the pit bulls he constantly preaches against or people trying to board a commercial flight with loaded firearms?

PATRICK CAMPBELL

North Little Rock

On egregious actions

The other day it was reported that Jason Rapert was stopped at the Clinton National Airport with two handguns in his carry-on luggage. Tuesday, I read Mike Masterson's column in which he recalls once having been stopped at an airport while accidentally attempting to board a plane with a firearm. I was sympathetic in that I travel a great deal and was once scolded by a customs official when he discovered an apple placed in my backpack by a friend. Not exactly a firearm, but ...

However, when I began to think about the weight of the two firearms (nearly 5½ pounds unloaded, and Mr. Rapert's pistols reportedly were fully loaded), I began to wonder how someone could forget that he had packed such "weighty" items in his carry-on. First, JND (Just Noticeable Difference) research suggests that the added 5½ to 6 pounds in a carry-on could easily have been noticed. Second, I wondered how many people would "inadvertently" throw two loaded pistols into their carry-on and then forget that they had done so. (Or why would any law-abiding citizen do so in the first place?) That is a rhetorical question to which most readers no doubt will draw the logical conclusion that they wouldn't.

I'm not sure which act is most egregious: attempting to carry these weapons onto a plane in violation of the law (Title 49 of U.S. Code 46505), or a columnist (in this case, Mr. Masterson) at a major newspaper who would have us believe that this was a simple mistake that could happen to anyone!

DONALD WHITE

Fayetteville

Singled out veterans

Congressman Steve Womack has determined belt-tightening is in order for this country. Instead of paying this country's bills for money already spent, Congressman Womack tells us there need to be cuts in government spending. It seems Congressman Womack has singled out veterans to, once again, sacrifice for this country.

Did you serve in the Air Force and need services from the VA? You need to get along with less. Did you serve in the Marine Corps and have a service-connected knee injury? Sorry, you need to get along with that pain. Did you serve in the Navy and have high blood pressure? Congressman Womack has a message for you: Tough thing it is, but you need to quit complaining.

Did you serve in the Army and have an injury from your Iraq War deployment? Army Col. Steve Womack doesn't take care for the men and women under his command. Colonel Womack is going to cut your veterans benefits because, well, you need to have some skin in the game. How dare you veteran moochers complain about the slashing of your care? Who do you think you are, veterans? You should be grateful we don't close every VA hospital in this country!

No word from Colonel Womack about getting back the $2 trillion in tax breaks for the wealthy and corporations. Col. Steve Womack has left veterans behind.

STEVE FOSTER

Greenland

Court accountability

The Supreme Court has a serious ethics problem, and the latest revelations about Clarence Thomas should be alarming to every American.

For over 20 years, Thomas has accepted high-end, luxury, all-expense-paid vacations around the world from Republican mega-donor Harlan Crow. And he never disclosed any of it to the public. What's more, he also sold three properties to the billionaire and never reported it on his financial disclosures. The vacations are blatantly unethical, and not reporting the real estate sales is potentially illegal.

Supreme Court decisions impact every facet of American life. Because of this, justices must be held to the highest ethical standards. When Americans see news like this about Clarence Thomas--or any other justice--the court demonstrates that it cannot hold itself accountable and it doesn't take its responsibilities seriously.

A court with no legitimacy only hurts the American people. It's time for Congress to pass a Supreme Court code of ethics to bring legitimacy back to the court.

PATRICIA HENDERSON

Little Rock

A book to be scuttled

Ain't it curious that Arkansas Senate Bill 81 (now Act 372), which would ferret out books that include passages that would "appeal to a prurient interest in sex to minors" and relegate them to a restricted area in the library, doesn't say squat about violence, the No. 1 threat to the safety and well-being of children in America today? I submit that the Bible might be among those books that should be scuttled off to the designated musty corners of libraries' back rooms, since it is a smorgasbord of obscene stories and violent acts of mostly God's doings.

To cite a few: human sacrifice, animal cruelty, plundering, torture, rape, gang rape, child rape, incest, baby-killing, slaughter, murder, mass murder, disembowelment, genocide, misogyny, xenophobia, racism, bestiality, stoning, branding, lashing, prostitution, slavery, cannibalism, pedophilia, homosexuality, adultery, wife-swapping, orgies, cross-dressing, polygamy and the funny one of the collection, masturbation.

The deliciously acerbic writer and wit Dorothy Parker named her bird Onan after the biblical character who "spilled his seed." God immediately struck Onan dead for it. Parker was not so vindictive.

JANET HILL

Fairfield Bay

Hurting our farmers

How much Arkansas rice does Budweiser buy? Is the governor trying to hurt Arkansas farmers just to fundraise off a fake issue? Why Bud, and not the company with the ex-pimp spokesman or the company that sponsors Gay Days festival? Don't worry, Guv, I'm sure you'll end up with a Florida coast mansion too.

MIKE FERGUSON

Little Rock