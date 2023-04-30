LIVE! Music: Hill Records showcase May 3, Front Porch Sessions resume May 5 at ONF

Hill Records will host their annual showcase starting at 5 p.m. May 3 at Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville. Gates open early.

This year's showcase is a little different from last year, says Amy Whiteside, president of Hill Records, a student-run record label at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

"Since it's at Prairie Street Live, an outdoor venue, we're trying to kind of make it festival style," Whiteside explains. "We're having student vendors and people from the UA, students who sell things or have small businesses."

Also contributing to that atmosphere will be the different styles of music.

"The artist repertoire for this one is pretty diverse, in terms of musical style," Whiteside says, with musicians who sway more toward Americana and bluesy styles to shoegaze to EDM. The music starts at 5 p.m. with Adam Posnak followed by Pat Ryan Key, YRLY, Luke Howard and then Nub Wub.

The label recently released an EP called "Something Along the Lines of" that is available on Spotify and contains music from YRLY, Run Ivy, Adam Posnak, Kwanza and Nub Wub.

Learn more about Hill Records, the EP and upcoming events at hillrecords.uark.edu.

Front Porch Sessions

Ozark Natural Foods, the farmers' cooperative in Fayetteville, has brought back its Front Porch Sessions. Local funk four-piece Monk Is King kicks off the series at 7 p.m. May 5.

The Co-op sent emails to members with a plus-one invitation directing people to Eventbrite to sign up for the concert. The event is intended to be informational and will have food samples with beverages from Fossil Cove and Onyx. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Monk Is King shares the Butterfield stage with Endfall, Town House Fire and Fight Dream on May 11 as part of the Railyard Music Series in Rogers. Then the guys will boogie at Opal Agafia's Ozark Soul Festival June 15-16 at The Farm in Eureka Springs. Keep up with Monk Is King at monkiskingmusic.com, and stream "Trapped in Eden" on Spotify.

Melissa Carper

Northwest Arkansas' own Melissa Carper will debut at the Grand Ole Opry on July 12. The old-time, country singer-songwriter and bassist for Sad Daddy announced the news via social media April 19.

"It is truly an honor and a dream come true, and if my parents were still alive, I can't tell you how happy and proud they would be," Carper wrote in a Facebook post. She adds that Rebecca Patek and Jenn Miori Hodge will accompany her for the show.

Carper released her latest album, "Ramblin' Soul," last year and is on tour now, but Sad Daddy performs April 30 at Chelsea's in Eureka Springs. Carper is back in Northwest Arkansas for FreshGrass this May at the Momentary in Bentonville. Keep up with Carper at melissacarper.com.

BENTONVILLE

"Far From Finished," a screening and musical performance by Big Piph, starts at 7 p.m. May 4 at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way. Tickets and more information at acs.eventive.org/schedule.

Earth Bone plays at 7 p.m. May 12; Billy Jeter and Shine Eye Band perform at 6 p.m. May 13; Emily Nenni plays at 7 p.m. May 16; Of Sea and Stone plays at 6:30 p.m. May 19; Songwriters in the Round with Rachel Fields, Shannon Wurst, Will Gunselman and Jackson Hoyt starts at 6:30 p.m. May 23; TV Preacher, Bellwether Sirens and Maximum Weekend play at 7 p.m. May 26 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

FreshGrass with Caamp, Elle King, Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, the Del McCoury Band, Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Becky Buller Band, Miko Marks, Hawktail, Willie Watson, Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper, Willi Carlisle, Alsarah & the Nubatones and Mesafa will be May 19-20; an eTown Live Radio Taping with Calexico and more is May 24 and with Allison Russell and Parker Millsap on May 26; Brothers Osborne perform at 8 p.m. July 15 at at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Shandies play at 7 p.m. April 28; Patti Steel, Rob Butler and Pat Ryan Key perform April 29; The Mountain Gypsies perform at 7 p.m. May 5 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

Bill Passalacqua plays at 5 p.m. April 28; and Circle of Thirds plays at 6 p.m. May 14 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

Sad Daddy performs at 6 p.m. April 30 then The Infamous Fuzzy Goldwater plays at 9:30 p.m. May 13 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St.

Melissa Etheridge plays at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at The Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. Tickets at tickets.thundertix.com.

Eureka Springs Blues Party will be June 1-4 with Funk Factory, Honey Island Swamp Band and King Cabbage Brass Band, Los Roscoes, Red Oak Ruse, Lucas Parker Band, Earl & Them featuring Jesse Dean, Brick Fields Duo, Brody Buster and headliners Ray Wylie Hubbard and Marcia Ball at The Auditorium and The Basin Park Hotel. Tickets and more information at reserveeureka.com/attractions/bluesparty.

FAYETTEVILLE

UA Graduate Student Saxophone Quartet performs May 5; Los Veleros Quartet performs May 12; Lauren Clare Trio performs May 19 and Blue Thread play May 26 for the Weekend Starts Series, a compact community creative festival, in the Lower Ramble, 255 S. West Ave. in Fayetteville. Each performance starts at 5 p.m. fayetteville-ar.gov/4232/Arts-and-Culture

Unwed Sailor, zzzahara and Modeling play at 8 p.m. May 4 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2.

Higher Arkies perform at 2 p.m. May 20 to benefit Northwest Arkansas Land Trust at the Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, 1725 Smokehouse Trail.

5" Collectively happens at 8 p.m. May 3; happy hour with The Mojo Drs starts at 6 p.m. & Wreckno performs at 9 p.m. May 5; Korey McKelvy's EP Release show (also celebrating the singer-songwriter's birthday) will begin at 7 p.m. May 7 with special guest Doctor Junior; Tomberlin with Trace Mountains starts at 8 p.m. May 8 then Noah Bowman Band, American Slang and Trent Fletcher perform at 8:30 p.m. May 11 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Comedy Night starts at 6 p.m. May 2 with Ronaldo Mercado, Ben Johnson, Isaac Martin and Kobye Latham; Alexis Wilkins performs at 8 p.m. and Matt Bennett at 10 p.m. May 4; Cinco De Mayo celebrations start at 6 p.m. May 5; Sam Rife plays at 6:30, Twin Soul at 8 and Matt Bennett at 10 p.m. May 5-6; The Swade Diablos perform at 3 p.m. May 7 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. tinrooffayetteville.com.

James Miller performs at 6 p.m. May 2; Ben Harris plays at 5:30 p.m. May 3; Peter Rexford performs at 6 p.m. May 4; Phunbags Comedy Improv starts at 7 p.m. May 6; Tyler George plays at 7 p.m. May 11 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

Shakey Graves performs at 7:30 p.m. April 30; moe plays at 7:30 p.m. May 2; The Toadies perform at 7:30 p.m. May 4; Un Año Contigo - Bad Bunny Night II stars at 9:30 p.m. May 5; The Record Company plays at 7:30 p.m. May 10; Colton Dixon May 14; Hippo Campus with Gus Dapperton May 20; and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit June 15 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

Steaksauce Mustache, My Hands to War, Take//Rest and Jowls perform at 8 p.m. May 3 at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

A Gar Hole Records office party with Chris Acker, Adam Faucett and Zach Bryson starts at 6:30 p.m. May 27 at 546 W. Center St. Tickets are $10 on eventbrite.com.

LOWELL

Comedians performing soon are Jamie Lissow May 5-6; Jodi White May 12-13; and Pauly Shore May 18-21 (sold out), Brendan Eyre May 26-27 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

RIVER VALLEY

Kidd G performs at 8 p.m. May 4; Logan Mize plays at 8 p.m. May 5; TechN9ne plays at 8 p.m. May 6 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Treaty Oak Revival performs at 7 p.m. May 4; American Aquarium and Emily Nenni play at 6 p.m. May 14; Young Buck performs at 8 p.m. May 19 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Robert Rauch performs at 6:30 p.m. May 5 at Neumeier's Whippoorwill Restaurant, 509 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Dusty Slay will perform at 7 p.m. May 5 at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd., Roland, Okla.

Live music during the Steel Horse Rally in Fort Smith kicks off with Gary Hutchison & Friends at 7 p.m. May 5; then at noon with Colton Cerny and the Hogleg Band, Even Keel Band at 1:30 p.m., Gary Hutchison & Friends are back at 5 p.m. then headliners Hillbilly Vegas throw down at 9:30 p.m. on May 6 at First National Bank Parking Lot, corner of 6th & Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith for the 2023 Steel Horse Rally. "Concerts and 80+ vendors are free for everyone to enjoy." TheSteelHorseRally.com

ROGERS

Parker McCollum and Larry Fleet perform May 5; Godsmack with I Prevail on May 9; Dave Matthews Band, May 23; Incubus with Coheed and Cambria on May 26 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road. Tickets and more information at waltonartscenter.org/AMP/upcoming-concerts.

SPRINGDALE

Dominic B. Roy and Bonnie Montgomery perform May 25 at LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. All concerts are free and start at 6:30 p.m. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Amber Violet on May 5 and Luke Ford on May 6; Beer and Hymns hosts a singalong starting at 5 p.m. May 7 and 96 Miles kicks off patio season at 7 p.m. May 12 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

WEST FORK

Little O Oprey hosts a country music showcase starting at 7 p.m. Saturday night at 271 Campbell Ave., corner of Main and Campbell. Admission $5-$10. Cash only, family-friendly. littleoprey.org

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com