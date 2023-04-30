LIVE! Music: Steel Horse Rally in Fort Smith hosts two days of live music

Live music during the Steel Horse Rally in Fort Smith kicks off with Gary Hutchison & Friends at 7 p.m. May 5. On May 6, music starts at noon with Colton Cerny and the Hogleg Band, Even Keel Beach Band at 1:30 p.m., Gary Hutchison & Friends are back at 5 p.m., then headliners Hillbilly Vegas throw down at 9:30 p.m. in the First National Bank parking lot on the corner of Sixth and Garrison streets in Fort Smith. Steel Horse Rally concerts are free, and more than 80 vendors will be open for shopping. More information at TheSteelHorseRally.com.

ELSEWHERE

Kidd G performs at 8 p.m. May 4; Logan Mize plays at 8 p.m. May 5; TechN9ne plays at 8 p.m. May 6 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Treaty Oak Revival performs at 7 p.m. May 4; American Aquarium and Emily Nenni play at 6 p.m. May 14; Young Buck performs at 8 p.m. May 19 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Robert Rauch performs at 6:30 p.m. May 5 at Neumeier's Whippoorwill Restaurant, 509 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Dusty Slay will perform at 7 p.m. May 5 at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd., Roland, Okla.

Buckcherry performs at 7 p.m. May 6 at Tri-State Speedway, 1705 W Race Track Road in Pocola, Okla.

Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale perform at 6 p.m. May 11 at AJ's Oyster House, 115 N. 10th St. in Fort Smith. pattisteel.com.

Three of Her play at 7 p.m. May 10 at The Mighty Crab, 5707 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. linktr.ee/allofherband.

Erin Detherage plays at 7 p.m. May 13 at Live at Joe's Grill and Cantina, 3400 S. 74th St. in Fort Smith.

Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series will begin at 6 p.m. each Thursday with Allison Grace and Brother Maven performing May 11 at Riverfront Park Amphitheater at 121 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

