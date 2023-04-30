Local notes: Little Sprouts, OLLI, Writers’ Colony

Artists 360

Artists 360, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance, returns for its sixth year. From May 1 to June 28, applications are open for four categories of grants to artists in Northwest Arkansas. Interested applicants are invited to attend one of five free information sessions.

Since 2018, the Artists 360 program has partnered with the Walton Family Foundation to award $770,000 to 112 Northwest Arkansas artists.

Now in its sixth year, Artists 360 elevates the talented artists of Northwest Arkansas by providing grant funding and professional development opportunities to individual artists of all disciplines in the Arkansas counties of Benton, Carroll, Crawford, Sebastian and Washington.

Artists 360 offers six $1,500 student grants, 14 $7,500 project grants, five $15,000 Community Activator grants, and one $25,000 Creative Impact Award. The grant awards also include learning opportunities to develop entrepreneurial skills, build enduring careers, and create a network of leading regional artists in Northwest Arkansas.

Applications for the 2023-24 grant cycle open on May 1 and close on June 28.

Information: artists360.art.

Little Sprouts

"Little Sprouts" is a botanically themed, interactive story and activity time for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. There are two 40-minute sessions held every Wednesday from May 3 to Oct. 26 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. The 9:30 a.m. session is geared toward infants to 2 years old, and the 10:30 am session is geared toward 3- to 5-year-olds.

To kick off the season, May 3 will be themed "Your Garden." As well as an introduction to the program, story time, songs, and crafts, guests will take ownership of their very own Little Sprouts plot at the garden.

Stay for the new optional hangout, "Lunch Bunch Playdate." Bring your own snacks and play with new friends at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday following the 10:30 Little Sprouts session.

Wholesome Smoothies will be parked in the garden's front lot with snacks, coffee and $1 off kids' smoothies for sale every Wednesday morning during the summer. All BGO members receive a punch card to earn free smoothies.

Registration is free for BGO members and $5-$10 for nonmembers.

'Forest Bathing'

Experience "forest bathing" under the energy of the "flower" full moon at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks at the "Full Moon Forest Therapy Adventure" class from 6 to 8 p.m. May 4.

Join Forest Therapy Guide Emmie Brenzel for a slow wander through the garden during the evening twilight and moonrise. Participants will be guided using interactive invitations to connect with their senses and awaken their imagination. Brenzel has more than 30 years of experience in holistic health and wellness.

Participants will engage in "forest bathing," or "forest therapy," which is inspired by the Japanese practice of Shinrin-Yoku, a holistic practice which uses immersion in natural environments to enhance health and wellness.

Registration is available for purchase on the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks website. Tickets are $30 with a $10 discount for BGO members.

Information: bgozarks.org/events.

Hobbs State Park

"Living Healthy in Nature," a program from the combined expertise of the Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education and Hobbs State Park Conservation Area, will feature monthly outings and healthy living tips for older adults. The program will meet the first Thursday of every month at Hobbs State Park.

The interactive series discusses healthy living tips combined with spending time connecting with nature. Each month will feature a different topic and will end with an optional "bring your own lunch," questions and social time. Participants should come dressed for the weather and prepared for moving outside and bring drinking water and an optional sack lunch.

These monthly meeting will be the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at Hobbs State Park, 20201 E. Arkansas 12 in Rogers. The monthly sessions will focus on easy outdoor activities, such as hiking, birding, meditation, and other guided classes.

This meeting will begin at 10 a.m. May 4. This session will include spring migration birding and life transitions/ adapting to change. The program is free, and no reservations are needed.

Information: (479) 789-5000 or email jay.schneider@arkansas.gov.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

May 1: Moments in Life: Insights From Shakespeare. Shakespeare was a great psychologist. There is much to learn from the characters in his plays. 10 a.m.-noon, Butterfield Trail Village. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

May 3: Spring Watercolor Tulips. A workshop for beginning watercolorists. 9 a.m.-noon, Beth Woessner Studio. $59 members, $74 nonmembers.

Friday, May 5 – Vitamins: The Foundation of Better Nutrition – Tour Bio-Tech Pharmacal, Inc. for an introduction to all natural, high quality vitamin manufacturing – 1:30 – 3:30 pm – Bio-Tech Pharmacal, Inc. - $19 members /$34 non-members.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow is offering a new fellowship to a writer working on a short or long work of non-fiction focusing on how they (the writer or another) have managed, and continue to manage, their mental illness. This personal story should offer not just insight and awareness, but most importantly, hope. The writer should share their dreams, and how they adjust and fine-tune them. Stories focused on relationships, family life, travel, employment, civic contributions, passions, along with the barriers, fears, and stigmas faced, are encouraged. For the purposes of this fellowship, the writing should be non-fiction, and can take the form of memoir, essay, profile, or biography. The successful application will demonstrate insight, honesty, literary merit, and the likelihood of publication.

The fellowship winner will receive a two-week residency to allow the recipient to focus completely on their work.

Fellowship applications must be accompanied by a writing sample and a nonrefundable $35 application fee. Writers proposing more than one project must submit a separate application and fee for each one. The submission period is open, and deadline is midnight CST on July 17. The winner will be announced no later than Aug. 21. Residency must be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.

Information: writerscolony.org/fellowships.