Long awaited by city’s cops, Fayetteville’s new police station ready for operation

FAYETTEVILLE -- The new police headquarters is so secure the police chief had trouble getting in Wednesday.

That's by design.

Safety was the top priority for Police Chief Mike Reynolds with the design of the 82,630-square-foot facility. Reynolds also wanted the public-facing aspects of the building to be inviting. He compared the lobby, with its floor-to-ceiling windows and Razorback red couch cushions, to what patrons experience when first walking into the Walton Arts Center or TheatreSquared.

Reynolds has reason to be especially mindful of the safety of his officers. On Dec. 7, 2019, Officer Stephen Carr was shot and killed while sitting in his patrol vehicle in the parking lot of the department's station on Rock Street, south of the downtown square. The lot had no barriers or security surrounding it.

The new, $37 million police station opens Monday on a street bearing Carr's name and with a memorial statue of the fallen officer at the front entrance. A formal unveiling is planned later in the month.

Nearly 71% of 6,037 residents who voted in a May 2019 special election supported the police issue as part of a larger bond referendum. The campus sits on 11.5 acres at Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard, formerly Porter Road, and Deane Street. A new fire station takes up about 1.5 of those acres at the southeast corner, and an acre was left west of the fire station for future development.

A new police station sat on the city's list of unfunded projects from 2005 until the bond issue passed.

Operational impact

Reynolds said the new facility will improve the department's operation in four other major areas: efficiency; training; recruitment and retention; and health, wellness and resiliency of employees.

The building is laid out like an upside-down L. An indoor firing range and training center form the leg running north-south, while the main station runs east-west on the campus. The employee parking lot southeast of the building is fenced and gated. Every door other than the public entrance requires a key code, badge or both to get in.

The former station on Rock Street was a renovated, 27,000-square-foot J.C. Penney automotive center. Officers moved there in 1993, the same year Reynolds joined the department. It was inadequate and undersized the day they moved in, he said.

Reynolds said he was determined to not let the department make the same mistake again with the new headquarters.

The department had about 70 officers back then. Now with about 150 officers and about 200 total employees, the department has room to grow, he said. He anticipated about 300 total employees could fit comfortably in the new facility with no expansions or renovations needed for at least 50 years.

The headquarters now reflects the quality of the department itself, Reynolds said.

"I think that we do have one of the best police departments in the nation. I think now we have one of the best facilities in the nation, which is reflective of not only our Police Department, but reflective of our community," he said. "We have a great community that should have a great infrastructure, and we're part of that infrastructure."

Stress relief

Cpl. Natalie Eucce said she didn't mind the cramped space of the old station when she first started in 2017 because she didn't know any better. The lack of space hit home after a while. Female officers had a few lockers downstairs in an old office space. One room functioned as a meeting space, briefing room, training space, media room and lunch room. If a training session was going on, patrol officers heading out to a shift would brief themselves in the hallway outside, she said. Officers often would file reports from their cars.

Eucce's fellow female officers have their own ample locker space with room for more, she said. Additionally, recovery rooms are placed throughout the facility for when employees become overwhelmed and need time to themselves. The rooms also function as secure, private spaces for breastfeeding.

When Eucce delivered her son a couple years ago, the department managed to find space, like an office, for breastfeeding that met the state's legal requirements. But it wasn't ideal, she said. A janitor might have knocked on the door, for instance.

Policing is already a stressful job, Eucce said. Officers having to figure out where to put their stuff, where to park or whether they would have a computer available to write reports only made a shift that much more difficult, she said.

"I think just taking the stress away of all of that will change our officers' lives," she said.

Having most of the department's resources available at one site will make the operation more efficient, Reynolds said. The department has had a substation at the Northwest Arkansas Mall, a storage center and outdoor firing range near Happy Hollow Road and a substation at the Spring Street parking deck.

Most of the storage, except for some large traffic equipment for events, will move to the new headquarters. The substation at the mall will close, as will the outdoor firing range. The downtown substation will move to the new parking deck under construction on West Avenue west of Watson Street once it is complete, possibly in June.

The city plans to keep the old police station space. The plan is to renovate the space and move in several departments, such as parks administration, community resources, human resources and the geographic information system division of information technology, said Lisa Thurber, city spokeswoman. The goal is to have that work done in about a year. Estimated budget on the project is $1.6 million, coming from a city facilities bond issue voters approved in 2019.

The new headquarters has several training features. The indoor firing range is fortified with concrete and steel and soundproofed so that shots cannot be heard beyond the walls. A padded room allows officers to train in physical altercations. The department will soon ask the City Council to purchase a virtual reality system to practice a variety of scenarios, from active shooter situations to traffic stops. Numerous computer labs also provide study and training software.

"If you have any desire at all to be a police officer -- with the pay that's being offered, with the training that's being offered, with the facilities that are being offered and with the community that we have -- what else would you want?" Reynolds said.

'Police palace'

Clint Schnekloth, pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, said he voted against the police bond issue in 2019 because he felt it was an overreach in terms of what the city should spend on policing. He said he still feels the Police Department takes up too much of the city's budget.

Schnekloth said he was concerned the city seems willing to spend a massive amount of money and resources on policing while not making similar investments in other efforts that would make policing less necessary. If more residents had adequate housing, supportive services and basic needs met, they would be less likely to have run-ins with police, he said.

The administration has done a good job finding money to accomplish goals when it wants to, Schnekloth said. He used the downtown arts corridor, police headquarters and a robust trail network as examples. Putting that kind of energy behind supportive housing or resources to treat addiction and mental health would go a long way in solving homelessness, he said.

The city seems to be going in the wrong direction, Schnekloth said.

"I think that trend is going to continue. I think we're only going to see increased intrusion into all of our daily lives from police, especially the people who live all around where the police palace was built," he said.

Reynolds acknowledged a whirlwind of public perception about his profession within the last few years. He said he believes the city's police do not have a reputation of overpolicing and asked residents to judge his officers based on their actions, not the actions of officers in some other cities.

Officers will be good neighbors to residents living nearby, Reynolds said. They should feel a sense of safety, not fear, having the police headquarters nearby, he said.

"We're not perfect. There's no perfect organization in this world," he said. "But I think overall the Fayetteville Police Department gets it right."

A weight room is seen Wednesday, April 26, 2023, during a tour of the new Fayetteville Police Department headquarters in Fayetteville.



Mike Reynolds, police chief for the Fayetteville Police Department, shows lockers available to patrol officers Wednesday, April 26, 2023, during a tour of the new police headquarters in Fayetteville.



Mike Reynolds, police chief for the Fayetteville Police Department, shows features of the evidence room Wednesday, April 26, 2023, during a tour of the new police headquarters in Fayetteville.



Mike Reynolds, police chief for the Fayetteville Police Department, shows the interior of the public entrance Wednesday, April 26, 2023, during a tour of the new police headquarters in Fayetteville.



Mike Reynolds, police chief for the Fayetteville Police Department, shows the indoor shooting range Wednesday, April 26, 2023, during a tour of the new police headquarters in Fayetteville.



The mission statement of the Fayetteville Police Department is seen Wednesday, April 26, 2023, on a wall inside the staff entrance during a tour of the new police headquarters in Fayetteville.



Dispatchers for the Fayetteville Police Department work Wednesday, April 26, 2023, inside the dispatch center during a tour of the new police headquarters in Fayetteville.


