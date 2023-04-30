Long shots spark Denver in opener

DENVER -- Jamal Murray scored 34 points, hitting six of Denver's 16 three-pointers, and the Nuggets sprinted past the Phoenix Suns 125-107 on Saturday night in Game 1 of their second-round series.

Reigning back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had 24 points and 19 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon finished with 23 points for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. But this was the Murray Show, where he went 6 of 10 from three-point land and frequently exhorted for more noise from the already raucous crowd.

"He's a bad man," Nuggets Coach Michael Malone said. "Jamal Murray lives for this."

Kevin Durant scored 29 points and grabbed 14 boards for the Suns, with Devin Booker adding 27 points and Chris Paul 11. Booker averaged 37.2 points in a first-round series win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I thought that they were just more physical, played with more force," Suns Coach Monty Williams said. "We've got to regroup and do a much better job of playing with pace on offense."

Game 2 is Monday night in Denver.

This is a different sort of playoff series than two years ago, when the Suns swept the Nuggets in the second round. Back then, Denver was without Murray after he tore his ACL.

Now healthy, Murray is flashing his 2020 form inside the NBA bubble that helped Denver advance to the Western Conference finals.

"Jamal just continues to add to the legend of playoff Jamal," Malone said.

Murray had the play of the night when he stole a pass, split defenders Paul and Durant at top speed and knocked in a layup high off the glass. It brought the capacity crowd to its feet.

The dynamic point guard was far from done energizing the fans, hitting a three-pointer with just under 7 minutes remaining. He implored them for more noise, even holding a hand to his ear.

Leading 106-95 with 7:40 remaining, the Nuggets went on a 14-0 run to put away the game. Denver led by as much as 25 and improved to 38-7 at home through the regular season and playoffs.

The difference was the three-point line, where the Nuggets outscored the Suns by a 48-21 margin. That and turnovers, where the Suns had 16, including seven by Durant.

"I've got to be way more careful with the ball," Durant said. "I've to look to either shoot the ball or make the correct pass. ... I dang got near half our turnovers. We'll be fine. I think we've just got to play with confidence, shoot with confidence and see what happens next game."

To stop Durant, the Nuggets used a multitude of defenders. He went 12 of 19 from the floor, but 1 of 3 on three-pointers. Durant has 4,730 playoff points to move closer to passing Karl Malone (4,761) seventh place on the NBA's postseason points leaderboard.





NBA playoffs glance

All times Central

SECOND ROUND

SATURDAY’S GAME

Denver 125, Phoenix 107

Denver leads series 1-0

TODAY’S GAMES

Miami at New York, noon

First game of series

FIRST ROUND

Golden State at Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.

Series tied 3-3





Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, looks to pass the ball as Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig defends in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketball series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, top right, looks to pass the ball as Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and center Deandre Ayton, second from left, and forward Josh Okogie (2) defend in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketball series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, drives the lane as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker defends in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketball series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, left, pulls in a rebound as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketball series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, passes the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, and forward Aaron Gordon (50) defend in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketball series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, right, passes the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon defends in the first half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketball series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray drives against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round basketball series Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

