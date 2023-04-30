Sections
LR city network resumes function

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:47 a.m.

The city of Little Rock's network services, including the email system used by city employees, went back online on Friday morning following an outage that began Tuesday.

"That outage was proactively initiated by the City of Little Rock to protect the security and integrity of the city's systems and data," according to a news release issued Friday. "We appreciate the City's I.T. team for its around-the-clock efforts to ensure the safety of our network."

City officials have not explained the security concerns that prompted them to take the network down.

Print Headline: LR city network resumes function

