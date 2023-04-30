Major O-line target names Arkansas in top 5

Major offensive line target and ESPN 4-star Fletcher Westphal has named Arkansas in his top five.

He has visited Fayetteville three times with the Red-White scrimmage on April 15 being the latest.

Westphal, 6-8, 325 pounds, of Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora, listed Arkansas, Georgia, Clemson, Auburn and Florida as his top schools. He’s expected to make official visits to his finalists.

The last trip to Arkansas allowed him to have a more in-depth look at the Razorbacks, including a tour of the Jerry and Gene Jones Academic Center.

“That’s top of the line right there,” said Westphal, who has a 3.71 grade point average. “You can’t get much better than that. You see that cafeteria there, too. I’m an O-lineman, food is food, and you have a lot of it. That’s good for me.”

He narrowed his list of schools to 10 on Nov. 10, including Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Washington, Oregon, Clemson, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Florida and Michigan State.

A consensus 4-star recruit, Westphal is rated as ESPN’s No. 18 offensive tackle and the No. 202 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He’s rated the No. 4 prospect in Virginia.

He and his parents met with Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy before leaving from their April trip.

“We were in there like for 90 minutes, so we talked about a lot of stuff,” Westphal said. “Quite literally everything. A lot of it was us just chatting it up a little bit, talking about food as a bunch of O-linemen do. [And] how I could be a part of the team.

“How they’re going to help me so I can help them in the college football world.”