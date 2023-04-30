Man found dead in Lonoke County after report of “neighbor dispute”

One man was dead Friday night after Lonoke County deputies said they received a report of a dispute between neighbors, according to a Saturday news release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to a home on Arkansas 319 West around 10:30 p.m. Friday after getting a report of a "neighbor dispute" and located Joshua Sullivan, 47, dead, the release states.

Sullivan's cause of death was not given, and the release did not identify a suspect in the incident or give details on what caused the dispute.

The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies think the incident was isolated and there is no further threat to the public, the release says.