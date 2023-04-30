Marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 18-24 in the Sebastian County Clerk’s Office.

April 19

Jacob Daniel Baker, 31, and Caitlin Marie Murphy, 34, both of Barling

Bryce Cooper Van Kooten, 24, and Faith Marie Babb, 23, both of Fort Smith

Orbey Julian Perez, 33, and Angelica Ruiz, 32, both of Fort Smith

Bryan Wayne Patterson, 46, and Kimberly Anne Hayes, 45, both of Fort Smith

Christian Serrano, 27, and Natali Segovia, 27, both of Fort Smith

Carl Eugene Bowen Jr., 49, Fort Smith, and Audra Sue Evans, 51, Pocola, Okla.

April 20

Joseph Allen McBride, 30, and Layla Dawn Jennings, 41, both of Fort Smith

Kolton Trey Buxton, 21, and Katie Dawn Sanders, 21, both of Fort Smith

Jeremy Clay Palacios, 27, and Mercedes Dawn Hardesty, 25, both of Barling

Anthoney James Oechsner, 25, and Lillian Grace Fowler, 19, both of Fort Smith

Troy Ashley Foster, 45, and Miranda L. Grogg, 51, both of Eufaula, Okla.

Ross Allen Brown, 34, and Aimee Nichole Macias, 36, both of Fort Smith

Charles Arthur Roberts, 42, and Crystal Ann Torres, 32, both of Barling

Milton Francis Perkins, 58, and Shelli Diane Piersant, 60, both of Roland, Okla.

Eddie Shane Jones, 49, and Jennifer Lynn Hampton, 34, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Henrry Fabricio Castellanos Lopez, 29, and Dianet M. Pena-Venereo, 24, both of Fort Smith

Peyton Christian Weege, 24, Van Buren, and Alesha Minh Thach, 23, Fort Smith

April 21

Ali Ontonyo Rashidi, 32, Lavaca, and Ariel Elise Pinkston, 26, Greenwood

Christopher Wayne Brennan, 49, and Julie Rae Brennan, 50, both of Quinton, Okla.

David Jeffrey Goodwin, 58, and Kelli Jolyn Noble, 54, both of Oktaha, Okla.

Jose Humerto Flores Jr., 23, and Julia Antonia Saldana Avalos, 21, both of Hackett

Deyton Tyler Null, 29, and Sarah Elise Fontaine, 22, both of Muldrow, Okla.

Micah John Kuykendall, 27, and Kaylee Denise Sheppard, 25, both of Huntington

Kramer Stone Schwartz, 23, and Lauren Paige Leatherwood, 23, both of Fort Smith

Vincent Allen Campney II, 36, Fort Smith, and Ashley Nicole Scarbrough, 34, Heavener, Okla.

Ryan Conner Moses, 29, and Shai LaDonne Wilkinson, 25, both of Greenwood

Matthew Allen Wolverton, 29, and Malinee Somsack, 29, both of Fort Smith

April 24

David Eugene Falls, 71, and Rhonda Fay Brewer, 60, both of Fort Smith

Ramon Pulido Lara, 37, and Maricela Deanda-Napoles, 36, both of Yukon, Okla.

Adam Wade Archer, 46, and Molly Elizabeth Nipp, 33, both of Fort Smith

Allen James Randolph, 22, and Deanna Faye Wilson, 19, both of Fort Smith

Andy June Unger, 25, and Sarah Marie Kinje Paserpskis, 40, both of Fort Smith

Christopher Alan Crase, 45, and Trina Kay Inmam, 47, both of Greenwood