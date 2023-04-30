Marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 18-24 in the Sebastian County Clerk’s Office.
April 19
Jacob Daniel Baker, 31, and Caitlin Marie Murphy, 34, both of Barling
Bryce Cooper Van Kooten, 24, and Faith Marie Babb, 23, both of Fort Smith
Orbey Julian Perez, 33, and Angelica Ruiz, 32, both of Fort Smith
Bryan Wayne Patterson, 46, and Kimberly Anne Hayes, 45, both of Fort Smith
Christian Serrano, 27, and Natali Segovia, 27, both of Fort Smith
Carl Eugene Bowen Jr., 49, Fort Smith, and Audra Sue Evans, 51, Pocola, Okla.
April 20
Joseph Allen McBride, 30, and Layla Dawn Jennings, 41, both of Fort Smith
Kolton Trey Buxton, 21, and Katie Dawn Sanders, 21, both of Fort Smith
Jeremy Clay Palacios, 27, and Mercedes Dawn Hardesty, 25, both of Barling
Anthoney James Oechsner, 25, and Lillian Grace Fowler, 19, both of Fort Smith
Troy Ashley Foster, 45, and Miranda L. Grogg, 51, both of Eufaula, Okla.
Ross Allen Brown, 34, and Aimee Nichole Macias, 36, both of Fort Smith
Charles Arthur Roberts, 42, and Crystal Ann Torres, 32, both of Barling
Milton Francis Perkins, 58, and Shelli Diane Piersant, 60, both of Roland, Okla.
Eddie Shane Jones, 49, and Jennifer Lynn Hampton, 34, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Henrry Fabricio Castellanos Lopez, 29, and Dianet M. Pena-Venereo, 24, both of Fort Smith
Peyton Christian Weege, 24, Van Buren, and Alesha Minh Thach, 23, Fort Smith
April 21
Ali Ontonyo Rashidi, 32, Lavaca, and Ariel Elise Pinkston, 26, Greenwood
Christopher Wayne Brennan, 49, and Julie Rae Brennan, 50, both of Quinton, Okla.
David Jeffrey Goodwin, 58, and Kelli Jolyn Noble, 54, both of Oktaha, Okla.
Jose Humerto Flores Jr., 23, and Julia Antonia Saldana Avalos, 21, both of Hackett
Deyton Tyler Null, 29, and Sarah Elise Fontaine, 22, both of Muldrow, Okla.
Micah John Kuykendall, 27, and Kaylee Denise Sheppard, 25, both of Huntington
Kramer Stone Schwartz, 23, and Lauren Paige Leatherwood, 23, both of Fort Smith
Vincent Allen Campney II, 36, Fort Smith, and Ashley Nicole Scarbrough, 34, Heavener, Okla.
Ryan Conner Moses, 29, and Shai LaDonne Wilkinson, 25, both of Greenwood
Matthew Allen Wolverton, 29, and Malinee Somsack, 29, both of Fort Smith
April 24
David Eugene Falls, 71, and Rhonda Fay Brewer, 60, both of Fort Smith
Ramon Pulido Lara, 37, and Maricela Deanda-Napoles, 36, both of Yukon, Okla.
Adam Wade Archer, 46, and Molly Elizabeth Nipp, 33, both of Fort Smith
Allen James Randolph, 22, and Deanna Faye Wilson, 19, both of Fort Smith
Andy June Unger, 25, and Sarah Marie Kinje Paserpskis, 40, both of Fort Smith
Christopher Alan Crase, 45, and Trina Kay Inmam, 47, both of Greenwood