Marriages and Divorces

Today at 2:26 a.m.

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Jimmy Adam Cooper, 26, and Jadon Aubrey Ragsdale, 21, both of White Hall, recorded April 24.

Jesse William Hoton, 29, and Racheal Beth Kimbrell, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 21.

Joe Don Heinzelman, 46, and Amy Brooke Fulmer, 44, both of Vilonia, recorded April 26.

Dequiandrick Truvunn Smith, 27, and Taylor Danielle Gipson, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 27.

John Eric Northweather, 38, and Ashley M. Beatty, 37, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 28.

Kentrell E. Smith, 28, and Karli D'Avion Anderson, 22, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 28.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office:

Queen Vaughn v. Theoplis Vaughn, granted April 24.

Kimberly B. Forney v. Arness T. Forney, granted April 24.

Andre Horton v. Kaleigh Horton, granted April 25.

