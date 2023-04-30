Sections
May 2-8 set as early voting days

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:36 a.m.
A roll of stickers awaiting distribution to early voters sits on a table at the check-in station at the Pulaski County Courthouse Annex in Little Rock.

Early voting will be held May 2-8 at the Jefferson County Courthouse for a special election May 9 on two tax proposals sponsored by Go Forward Pine Bluff.

The ballot will include a proposed three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety and an extension of a five-eighths-cent tax that passed in 2017 primarily for projects for Go Forward.

Early voting will be held weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 2-8. Voters will vote at their polling locations on May 9, election day, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Details: Jefferson County Clerk's office, (870) 541-5322.

Print Headline: May 2-8 set as early voting days

