N. Korea promises military displays after U.S. summit

SEOUL, South Korea -- The sister of North Korea's leader says her country would stage more provocative displays of its military might in response to a new U.S.-South Korean agreement to intensify nuclear deterrence to counter the North's nuclear threat, which she insists shows their "extreme" hostility toward Pyongyang.

Kim Yo Jong also lobbed personal insults toward U.S. President Joe Biden, who after a summit last week with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stated that any North Korean nuclear attack on the U.S. or its allies would "result in the end of whatever regime" took such action.

Biden's meeting with Yoon in Washington came amid heightened tensions in the Korean Peninsula as the pace of both the North Korean weapons demonstrations and the combined U.S.-South Korean military exercises have increased.

During their summit, Biden and Yoon announced new nuclear deterrence efforts that call for periodically docking U.S. nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea for the first time in decades and bolstering training between the two countries. They also committed to plans for bilateral presidential consultations in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack, the establishment of a nuclear consultative group and improved sharing of information on nuclear and strategic weapons operation plans.

In her comments published on state media, Kim Yo Jong said the U.S.-South Korean agreement reflected the allies' "most hostile and aggressive will of action" against the North and will push regional peace and security into "more serious danger."

Kim, who is a top foreign policy official for her brother, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said the summit further strengthened the North's conviction to enhance its nuclear arms capabilities. She said it would be especially important for the North to perfect the "second mission of the nuclear war deterrent."

"When we consider that this expression was personally used by the president of the U.S., our most hostile adversary, it is threatening rhetoric for which he should be prepared for far too great an after-storm," she said.

"The more the enemies are dead set on staging nuclear war exercises, and the more nuclear assets they deploy in the vicinity of the Korean Peninsula, the stronger the exercise of our right to self-defense will become in direct proportion to them."

She called Yoon a "fool" over his efforts to strengthen South Korea's defense in conjunction with its alliance with the United States and bolster the South's own conventional missile capabilities, saying he was putting his absolute trust in the U.S. despite getting only "nominal" promises in return.

South Korea's Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, described her comments as "absurd" and insisted that they convey the North's "nervousness and frustration" over the allies' efforts to strengthen nuclear deterrence.

Kim Yo Jong did not specify the actions the North is planning to take in response to the outcome of the U.S.-South Korea summit.

North Korea has long described the United States' regular military exercises with South Korea as invasion rehearsals, although the allies described those drills as defensive. Many experts say Kim likely uses his rivals' military drills as a pretext to advance his weapons programs and solidify his domestic leadership amid economic troubles.