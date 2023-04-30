Country superstar and newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton will give fans a glimpse of her upcoming rock album during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards as she hosts the show along with Garth Brooks. Parton, who was voted into the Hall of Fame last year, will close out the show with a performance of "World on Fire" from her record "Rock Star." The show will be held May 11 in Frisco, Texas, and aired on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. Parton said her new album will have 30 songs and is packed with so many featured artists that it's more like an event. "I've never done a rock album, for sure I'll never do another one," she said. "But I got enough stuff on there that will last for a lifetime and another one." In addition to Parton, performers for the awards show include Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War and Treaty, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman. Leading nominees include HARDY and Wilson, while the nominees for entertainer of the year are reigning winner Lambert, Wallen, Combs, Aldean, Brown, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood.

Meryl Streep has won one of Spain's most prestigious awards in the arts for her long career of acting excellence, the jury of the Princess of Asturias awards announced. The jury said that in her nearly five decades on screen, Streep has "developed a brilliant career that has given life to full and complex feminine characters which inspire reflection and a critical spirit in the spectator." The 73-year-old actor has won many accolades, including three Oscars for her work in "Kramer vs. Kramer," "Sophie's Choice" and "The Iron Lady." The $55,000 award is one of eight prizes covering the arts, communication, science and other areas that are handed out each year by the foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor. Flamenco artists Carmen Linares and Maria Pages won the arts award last year. Other past winners include English director Peter Brook and American directors Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola. The awards ceremony takes place in October in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.

FILE - Dolly Parton poses at the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony in New York on Oct. 13, 2022. Parton will close out the awards show with her performance of "World On Fire," from her record "Rock Star." The ACMs will air on May 11 on Prime Video live from Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)



Meryl Streep, left, Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain attend the 48th Chaplin Award gala at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, April 24, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)





