North Little Rock notebook

Advocates group offers 'Free Store'

Arkansas Community Advocates will host a "Free Store" event in the parking lot of the William F. Laman Library from noon to 5 p.m. today.

The event aims to provide essential items such as free hot and nonperishable food, clothes, household items and hygiene supplies.

Donations of clothes and other items are welcome, and volunteers are needed, organizers said. People seeking more information, including how to donate or volunteer, can contact Arkansas Community Advocates by email at arcommunityadvocates@gmail.com or by text at (501) 352-5880.

The Laman Library parking lot is at 2801 Orange St. in North Little Rock. Organizers said supplies are limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Library upgrades require closings

The North Little Rock library system will temporarily close both branches from May 30-June 3 for technical upgrades.

A Sturgis Foundation grant of $33,946 will be used to bring in new computers and technology to the William F. Laman Library at 2801 Orange St. and the Argenta Library at 420 Main St., according to the library's announcement Friday.

During the brief hiatus, Wi-Fi will be down, but access to digital services through NLRlibrary.org/ and the library system's various apps will be available to library users, the library said.

More information is available at (501) 758-1720.

City's webpage gets a makeover

The city of North Little Rock has a new look to its webpage.

The website -- www.nlr.ar.gov -- has updated information for all city departments, an internal search feature, language options and employment listings accessible on its main page.

A task force of community members and city employees provided suggestions in the development of the new website.