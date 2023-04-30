MOTOR SPORTS

Ryan Truex earns a first

Ryan Truex joked that he held his breath in nervous anticipation during the last 30 laps of a race he had dominated from start. He worried when the caution flag might come out, when there would be a flat tire, a wreck, anything that could derail a 13-year wait for a NASCAR victory. Nothing could deny Truex at the Monster Mile. Getting choked up as he approached the checkered flag, Truex won for the first time in 188 career NASCAR starts across all three national series in the Xfinity Series race Saturday at Dover Motor Speedway. The 31-year-old younger brother of former NASCAR champion Martin Truex Jr. sure was good enough on the concrete-mile track. He swept the first two stages and cruised down the stretch, leading 124 of the 200 laps to win by 4.82 seconds. Truex is winless in 26 Cup starts (none since 2014), is 0 for 73 in the Truck Series and hadn’t won in 88 previous races in the second-tier Xfinity Series. He did have a second and a third among his four previous starts this season in the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Perez wins F1 sprint

Sergio Perez won the Formula One sprint race in Azerbaijan on Saturday to extend Red Bull’s winning start to the season, as his teammate Max Verstappen settled for third in a damaged car behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Verstappen confronted Mercedes driver George Russell after the race, following contact on the first lap that left the Dutch driver’s car with a hole in the sidepod, something that later hampered his ability to challenge Leclerc for second. “Mate, we all have no grip, we all need to leave a little bit of space,” Verstappen told Russell, who said his car lacked grip on cold tires on the first lap. “Then expect next time the same, you know,” Verstappen added as Russell walked away. Leclerc started on pole — as he will for the main Azerbaijan Grand Prix race today — but was overtaken by Perez just before the halfway point of the 17-lap sprint on the long seafront straight. The Mexican driver cruised to the win, which cuts his deficit to leader Verstappen in the standings by two points to 13.

GOLF

Finau remains in charge

Tony Finau had a terrific stretch at the Mexico Open on Saturday, posting five birdies over his last seven holes for a 6-under 65 that gave him a two-shot lead over Masters champion Jon Rahm and 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia. Rahm, the defending champion, matched his lowest round on the PGA Tour with a 61. He started the third round six shots behind and at one point took a one-shot lead until Finau rallied at the end. Bhatia also finished with a flourish, hitting his second shot to 8 feet on the par-5 18th hole at Vallarta Vidanta for an eagle and a 63. Rahm had enough mistakes over the previous two rounds to put himself in a hole. Saturday was not one of those days. He missed only one green and four of his 10 birdies were putts from about 25 feet or longer. “If I putt as good as I did today, I’ll definitely give myself a chance,” Rahm said. Finau was at 19-under 194 as he goes for his second victory this season, and his fourth PGA Tour title in the last nine months. Former University of Arkansas golfer Austin Cook (Jonesboro) shot a 71 on Saturday and is at 6-under 207 overall. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) struggled to a 2-over 73 on Saturday and is at 1-under overall.

Knight holds 2-shot lead

Cheyenne Knight shot a bogey-free 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead through three rounds of the LA Championship at Wilshire Country Club. Knight was at 9-under 204 through 54 holes, and her best round of the week had special significance. Knight made a 20-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 13th hole and birdied the par-4 17th to shoot 3-under 33 on the back nine. Her late brother, Brandon, who died in a car crash when Knight was 12, wore No. 33 while playing high school football in Texas. Hae Ran Ryu also shot 67 and was two shots back alongside Hannah Green, who shot 69. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 70 on Saturday and is at even-par 213 overall.

BASEBALL

DeGrom heads to 15-day IL

Texas Rangers ace Jacob de-Grom was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with right elbow inflammation after early exits in two of his last three starts. While his departures from those games were attributed to right wrist soreness and forearm tightness, General Manager Chris Young said an MRI showed some inflammation in his elbow. Young said the Rangers should have a pretty good idea in 7-10 days on what the next steps would be for the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner who during free agency in December signed a $185 million, five-year contract with the Rangers.

Rays reacquire reliever

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired right-handed reliever Javy Guerra from the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday for $75,000 or a player to be named. Guerra was 0-0 with an 8.64 ERA in eight appearances with the Brewers this season. He was designated or assignment Monday, one day after he allowed five runs over 1 2/3 innings in a 12-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox. The trade returns Guerra to the Rays, with whom he went 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 17 appearances last season. Tampa Bay had traded Guerra to Milwaukee last November for what was announced at the time as a player to be named later. Milwaukee completed that trade by sending minor league pitcher Victor Castaneda to the Rays last month.

Phillies place OF on IL

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Cristian Pache was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a torn meniscus in his right knee. Phillies Manager Rob Thomson said Pache will need surgery, but the defending National League champions did not have a date scheduled yet and there was no immediate timetable for Pache’s return. Pache was injured Friday night in a game against the Houston Astros when he slipped going back to second base after taking a lead off the bag. He was removed in the fifth inning of a 3-1 victory.

TENNIS

Russian teen keeps winning

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva found the perfect way to celebrate her 16th birthday by continuing her breakout showing at the Madrid Open with a two-set win over Magda Linette on Saturday. Andreeva thrust her arms high after winning a long exchange that ended with her breaking Linette’s serve for a fourth time to secure the decisive point of her 6-3, 6-3 victory. Andreeva’s next challenge? Nothing less than world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the round of 16. In the men’s draw, second-seeded Daniil Medvedev advanced to the third round after beating qualifier Andrea Vavassori 6-4, 6-3 in the Russian’s tournament opener. The third-ranked Medvedev leads the men’s circuit with four titles this season, all on hard courts. He is 32-4 on the year.