OPINION | PAPER TRAILS Virtual academy band to get together for a face-to-face practice





FIRST JAM SESSION After months of practice, a group of young Arkansas musicians is ready to perform this week. Also, they finally get to play together in the same room.

They are students of the online Arkansas Virtual Academy and are part of the school's inaugural band program. On Friday the students, from grades 9-12, will meet up at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock for their first face-to-face jam session.

There are about 40 budding musicians in the program; Carrie Teague of Monticello is the band director.

"It's very much building the plane as I fly it," says Teague, the former band director at Monticello Middle School, of starting the concert band. "It's not a traditional band program in that we are not practicing together face-to-face every day. It's more of a private lesson. I individualize students' curriculum based on their needs and level and I have lessons with them every week."

The academy offers classes in guitar and vocals, but the school band focuses on wind instruments and percussion. Students come from all over the state and their playing abilities vary, Teague says.

"I have accepted any student who wants to be in the band and has access to an instrument, so I have students who are basic beginners all the way to one student who has auditioned for All-State Band."

Friday "will be a day when we get together to play and do band activities," Teague says. "We'll be playing together as a band because my goal is for the students to not only sharpen their own musicianship and musicality, but I want them to have that band experience."

Teague hopes that there will be concerts and other performances for her students in the future.

"I already have a lot of ideas from what we've established this year ... My plan is to do three to four in-person band events and then have one big one at the end of the year."

See arva.k12.com for more information about the academy.

AWARD-WINNING NOVELIST Congratulations to author and Democrat-Gazette columnist Eli Cranor. On Thursday, the Pope County writer and former pro football player won the Edgar Award for Best First Novel by An American Author for "Don't Know Tough." The honor was presented by the Mystery Writers of America during its 77th Annual Edgar Awards at the New York Marriott Marquis Time Square.

Cranor's novel, set in the fictional Arkansas town of Denton, tells the story of a troubled high school football player and the coach who thinks he can save him.

This isn't the first time the novel has won an award, by the way. After being rejected by more than 300 agents, it was published in 2022 by Soho Press after winning the Peter Lovesey First Crime Novel Contest.

email: sclancy@adgnewsroom.com



