100 years ago

April 30, 1923

The largest haul of whiskey taken by members of the Police Department in many months was made early yesterday morning on the Twelfth Street pike by Detective Sergeants Hooter and Wright, when they seized 70 gallons and arrested Albert Diemer, aged 21. ... Diemer is said to have attempted to escape even after the officers had the road blocked. He drove his car across a fording place in a creek and water "killed" the motor. It was then that the arrest was made. ... The whiskey was in seven 10-gallon kegs.

50 years ago

April 30, 1973

ROSEVILLE, Calif. -- Fires were burning out of control Sunday near at least 20 railroad cars loaded with bombs and chemicals, and authorities warned that new explosions "could level the entire area." At least 31 persons were injured Saturday when 2 million pounds of bombs and propane gas exploded in a series of blasts that could be felt 100 miles away. No deaths were reported. Thirty-five thousand persons were removed from their homes around the 5-mile long freight yard. About 15,000 later were allowed to return, but the others spent the night with friends, volunteers, and in nine refugee centers. ... Officials, fearing more explosions, prevented any attempts to put out the fires.

25 years ago

April 30, 1998

When it comes to the ethics of their state government, most Arkansans give it the equivalent of a "C" in an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette survey. Only 4 percent regarded it as "highly ethical," 75 percent chose "moderately ethical," which pollster Del Ali said was the equivalent of a "C," 14 percent said it was "not very ethical," 5 percent said it was "completely unethical," and 2 percent were undecided. Gov. Mike Huckabee, a former Baptist minister, said the figures probably represent a mix of reality and misperception. When some public officials are convicted or plead guilty to crimes, the public may legitimately think an ethical problem has been evidenced, he said.

10 years ago

April 30, 2013

TRUMANN -- Authorities in northeast Arkansas say an 11-year-old boy was injured after he fell 20 feet inside a drain hole at an abandoned water-treatment plant. Trumann Fire Department Capt. David Hicks said the child suffered a broken leg and broken ankle, as well as a possible hip fracture. Hicks told The Jonesboro Sun that the boy was airlifted to a Memphis hospital for treatment. Hicks said the boy was part of a group of children who squeezed through a locked gate to access the former water treatment plant. Authorities said the boy fell into a hole, and the other children went home and told their parents. Firefighters and paramedics freed the injured boy Sunday afternoon. Hicks said Trumann Water and Sewer employees secured the facility to avoid another accident.