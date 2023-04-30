Overnight operation back for Camp Healing Hearts

John Breen is not a big fan of public speaking, but he jumped right in when he was asked to help with leading sessions at Camp Healing Hearts, a camp for children and families grieving loved ones.

"It's really guiding whichever group of children that you're with through activities that are age-appropriate to enable them to share with each other," Breen says.

The overnight camp, to be held May 19-20 at Camp Aldersgate in Little Rock, is free for children between 5 and 18 years old and their adult caregivers. Space is limited, however, and the application deadline is 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Camp Healing Hearts is coordinated through Kaleidoscope Grief Center, a program of Methodist Family Health and is offered through the Alliance for Grief and Loss, which partners with Arkansas Children's Hospital, Little Rock School District, Pulaski County Special School District, Griffin-Leggett Funeral Homes and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

During the pandemic, the camp was on hiatus for two years and held only during the day last year. It is just returning to its overnight operation schedule this year.

The camp puts both therapy and fun to use to help children and families and includes heart-to-heart time -- therapy -- as well as swimming, fishing, crafts, games and campfires complete with s'mores.

"There's a standard structure to it," says Breen. "You do kind of a feeling chart, so there's kind of a way for everybody to sort of check in and see where they are emotionally. Then there's what's called a friendship web, where you use a ball of yarn and people pass it around and say a little bit about themselves."

The friendship web is symbolic, he explains, because as each participant shares a little about the person they have lost and passes the ball of yarn to the next person, they all become connected by their experiences of loss.

There is a question-and-answer game that helps children focus on sharing about their lost loved one, and another activity involving a basket of items they can choose from to represent the person they are grieving.

Breen, a licensed clinical social worker, was working in the mental health field when he met his now wife, Janet.

"We're kind of a package deal. She's been with Kaleidoscope Kids for about a couple of decades, and we were married 20 years ago last November," he says. "Even before we were married I was just kind of helping as a volunteer with Kaleidoscope Kids and with the grief and bereavement groups that meet twice a month."

Breen says he and his wife have lived through a couple of experiences similar to those of the families who come to them for help. His brother's son was diagnosed at the age of 13 with a rare bone cancer. He died after a 16-month battle. Another nephew, on his wife's side of the family, was diagnosed around the same time with leukemia. He is now in remission.

"It just has truly been kind of a shared journey with the families and children and parents that are a part of the program," he says.

The camp grew out of twice-monthly meetings with families and children through Kaleidoscope Kids, he says. Participants in the camp and in the support groups are grouped by age.

"There are age-related activities that we do in there with them that are, again, focused on just getting them to share about their own experiences," he says.

Breen says there are no firm guidelines regarding how soon or how long after the death of a loved one that a family might benefit from attending the camp.

"It's very open-ended," he says. "Family circumstances vary -- there are as many as you can think of. For some families it's a way that they can take the first step and for other families it's just another step in their journey of grief and loss with respect to their families. Sometimes it can be too soon. Sometimes they just aren't ready."

Breen recommends that families who are not sure whether the timing is right for them to attend the camp get in touch with the staff at Kaleidoscope Grief Center.

Besides helping with the camp, he has volunteered with other activities for children in regular grief support groups and with Kaleidoscope Kids Club, which offers quarterly social events. Breen has chaperoned trips to see the Harlem Globetrotters and to pumpkin patches; helped them with making Valentine's cards to deliver to long-term care facilities; and taken them Christmas caroling.

Breen may have even been convinced a time or two to put on an Easter bunny costume for a Kids Club activity.

Camp Healing Hearts and the other events where he volunteers tend to keep him busy throughout the year. He considers it time well spent.

"It's a shared sense of loss that brings all the families together, and what you tend to see is that families tend to bond with each other over time," he says. "They become kind of a support system for each other and that's really neat to see."

To apply, visit methodistfamily.org/camp-healing-hearts. For more information, contact Dao Ward at dward@methodistfamily.org or call (501) 537-3991 or (800) 756-3709.