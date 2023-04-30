Park opens for patrons after dark

Peel Compton Foundation and Ozark Outdoor Foundation patrons gathered for Osage Park After Dark on April 22 under the Bentonville park's pavilion. The adults-only evening was an opportunity for guests to "see the wetland ecosystem come alive after dark," organizers say, and included a panel discussion with local conservation experts, dinner from Louise at Thaden Field and a tour along the park's wetlands boardwalk with interactive learning stations.

"We couldn't think of a better way for adults to celebrate Earth Day," says Angie Chavez, Osage Park site manager.

Kelly Kemp-McLintock, Peel Compton Foundation interim director of development, led the panel, which consisted of Samantha Best, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art landscape and outdoor experience manager; Michael Pope, Modus Studio associate architect; and Sandi Formica, Watershed Conservation Resource Center executive director. Panelists discussed the ways wetlands improve the water quality of our environment by filtering out toxins and slowly releasing cleaner water downstream. Guests also heard about the the development and conservation efforts of Osage Park, Peel Compton Foundation and community partners. The interactive tour groups were treated to beaver, muskrat, raccoon and waterfowl sightings.

The nonprofit organization announced this week the installation of an aviation-themed playground west of the pavilion for children and their families to enjoy. The theme is a nod to neighboring Thaden Field airport. The playground is shaped like an airplane and is made with powder-coated steel and cargo nets, according to a news release."We're excited to offer another way for families to enjoy being outside in Bentonville," Chavez says.

Osage Park is open daily from sunrise to 11 p.m. Park offerings include native plant hikes, spring and summer children's camps, pickleball courts and free yoga classes on Saturdays in June and July at the cherry trees. The free half-day Wetland Expedition Field Trip for fifth-graders and their teachers is set for Sept. 27-29.

Next up for the Peel Compton Foundation is the Noon2Moon mountain bike endurance race Saturday at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve and the inaugural Dam Slam pickleball tournament June 3 and 4 at Osage Park.

Those learning the ways of wetlands included Meagan and Javier Zavala, Mary and Darryl Zettle, Bruce Gillispie, Melody Martens, Libby and Martin Fiscus, Melissa and John Baxter, Joseph Hayes, Kathy and Terry Muldoon and Lynne and Jim Walton.

Meagan and Xaxier Zavala (from left) and Libby and Martin Fiscus attend Osage Park After Dark. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Darryl and Mary Zettle help support Peel Compton Foundation at Osage Park After Dark on April 22. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Melody Martens (from left), Joseph Hayes, Kathy and Terry Muldoon and Melissa and John Baxter help support Peel Compton Foundation at Osage Park After Dark on April 22. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Melissa Larkins (from left), Katie and Phil Cummings, Steve Wright and Bruce Gillispie stand for a photo at Osage Park After Dark. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Jacob and Ashley McElroy (from left) and Nick and Megan Morgan enjoy Osage Park After Dark. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Stephen King (from left), Adrian Speck, Debra Layton and Kelly Kemp-McLintock visit at Osage Park After Dark. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Josh and Carrie Siebert (from left) and Sarah and Michael Pope enjoy Osage Park After Dark. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)



Melinda Saunders (from left), Hannah Maness, Olivia Beiler and Laura Bingaman attend Osage Park After Dark on April 22. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

