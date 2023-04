Sutton is a brown 21/2 year old neutered shepherd mix.

Are you an active person who likes to be outdoors? Do you have another playful pup at home that needs a buddy? Well, meet Sutton! He loves meeting new people and loves attention. Help Sutton find his forever home.

Sutton can be adopted through C.A.R.E for Animals. For more information call (501)603-2273.