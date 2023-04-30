Pope meets with both of war’s sides





BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Pope Francis plunged Saturday into both sides of Russia's war with Ukraine, greeting some of the 2.5 million Ukrainian refugees who have fled across the border to Hungary during a public prayer service and then meeting privately with an envoy of the Russian Orthodox Church that has strongly supported the war.

Francis maintained the Vatican's tradition of diplomatic neutrality during his second day in Budapest, where he's on a weekend visit to minister to Hungary's Catholic faithful.

Starting the day, he thanked Hungarians for welcoming Ukrainian refugees and urged them to help anyone in need. He called for a culture of charity in a country where the prime minister has justified firm anti-immigration policies with fears that migration threatens Europe's Christian culture.

Speaking in the St. Elizabeth's church, Francis recalled that the Gospel instructs Christians to show love and compassion to all, especially those experiencing poverty and "even those who are not believers."

"The love that Jesus gives us and commands us to practice can help to uproot the evils of indifference and selfishness from society, from our cities and the places where we live -- indifference is a plague -- and to rekindle hope for a new, more just and fraternal world, where all can feel at home," he said.

Hungary's nationalist government has implemented firm anti-immigration policies and refused to accept many asylum-seekers trying to enter the country through its southern border, leading to prolonged legal disputes with the European Union.

The conservative populist prime minister, Viktor Orban, has said migration threatens to replace Europe's Christian culture. Orban, who has held office since 2010, has hinged multiple election campaigns on the threats he alleges that migrants and refugees pose to Hungarians.

While Orban's government has consistently rejected asylum-seekers from the Middle East and Africa, around 2.5 million Ukrainians fleeing war in their country found open doors. Around 35,000 of the refugees remain in Hungary and have registered for temporary protection there, according to the U.N.

Immediately after greeting and encouraging the refugees, Francis visited the Greek Catholic church next door, which has been providing aid to refugees. And then he met with the Russian Orthodox Church's representative in Hungary, Metropolitan Hilarion.

The Vatican said the 20-minute meeting at the Holy See's embassy in Budapest was "cordial."

In a statement, Hilarion's office said he briefed Francis on the social and educational activities of the Russian church in Hungary and its relations with the Catholic Church here. He said he gave the pope an Italian translation of a six-volume opus on the life of Christ.

At the end of the event, a band of Hungarian Roma musicians serenaded the pontiff, drawing a standing ovation and cheers from the crowd and a thumbs-up from Francis.

Francis started his Saturday visiting with children who have visual and physical disabilities. In the afternoon, he had his first big public event in Hungary, a youth rally at the city's sports stadium where he was given a singularly Hungarian gift: A Rubik's Cube, the colorful puzzle invented by Hungarian architect Erno Rubik.

Francis wraps up his visit today with an open-air Mass and speech at Pazmany Peter Catholic University in Budapest.













