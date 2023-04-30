Puerto Rican zoo animals sent to U.S.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Seven lions, a bear, a camel and even a porcupine left Puerto Rico’s lone zoo Friday to head to Colorado.

A U.S.-based animal rescue group started transferring the animals under a plan to find better places for the animals than the zoo, where various species have died.

Zoo employees and workers with the Wild Animal Sanctuary prepared the big cats and the other animals for the long journey.

Activists have long held the U.S. territory’s government responsible for the deaths and ill health of animals reported for more than a decade at the zoo in the town of Mayaguez.

The sanctuary is overseeing the removal of the animals and other creatures. They will be transferred initially to a refuge in Colorado until a permanent home is found.

Some of the smaller specimens like reptiles and some monkeys were already transferred, but the bigger mammals like the lions, the bear and the camel required special measures for traveling.



