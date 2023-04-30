Rebekah Ruth Prince Taylor SimmonsDeCastro

Rebekah Ruth Prince and Taylor Simmons DeCastro exchanged marriage vows at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in St. James United Methodist Church with the Rev. Greg Schick officiating.

Parents of the bride are Karen and Brian Burris and Debbie and Pat Prince, all of Pocahontas. She is the granddaughter of the late Dorothy and Oscar Prince of Pocahontas, the late Janette Davis of Wilson and the late Chief Petty Officer Dale Carlew of Harrisburg.

The groom is the son of Janell and Clark Mason of Little Rock and Tom DeCastro of Houston. His grandparents are June and the late Raymond DeCastro of Taylors, S.C., and the late Jerene and Frank Lundine of Little Rock.

The chancel held a large garden-style arrangement of snapdragons, larkspur, oriental lilies, roses, hydrangeas and lisianthus in shades of blush, white and lavender. Music was by pianist Robert Lindley.

The bride wore an off-the-shoulder ivory ballgown embellished with floral lace appliques. Her chapel-length veil was edged with floral lace. She carried a hand-tied bouquet of garden roses, ranunculus, peonies and hydrangeas in pastel shades of light pink, lavender and white.

Maid of honor was Gina Billeaudeau of Fayetteville and Samantha Franklin of Conway served as a bridesmaid. They wore lilac gowns and carried bouquets similar to the bride's.

Josh Rosa of Byhalia, Miss., was best man. Groomsman was Zack Clark of Little Rock. Guests were seated by Shane Hunter of Bentonville, Michael Warren of Oxford, Miss., and Robert Wardlaw of Little Rock.

A reception was held at the Junior League of Little Rock Building. Large round guest tables were covered in champagne cloths and centered with tall glass cylinders holding arrangements of hydrangeas, larkspur, snapdragons, oriental lilies and garden roses. Smaller guest tables covered in ivory cloths held mixed arrangements wedding flowers.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in communication and marketing and a master's degree in political science from the University of Arkansas. She is a data analyst at Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in psychology from the University of Mississippi and is a regional account manager for Assurant.

The couple will live in Little Rock and plan a tropical honeymoon.