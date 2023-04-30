Remembering Bed Bath & Beyond — and other dearly departed retail chains





Bed Bath & Beyond -- my onetime go-to destination for sheets, towels, handheld clothing steamers and such -- is closing, leaving would-be bridal and baby registry customers at a bit of a loss.

"The company filed for bankruptcy [April 23] and said it will begin closing its remaining 360 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and 120 buybuy Baby locations," according to an April 24 cnn.com story. "Bed Bath & Beyond already has closed 400 stores over the past year."

Other news reports mentioned the chain's iconic blue-and-white discount coupons, advising customers that they had until last Wednesday to use them.

Among the reasons mentioned for the closing: shoppers fleeing to Amazon.

You already know from a past column that I'm in that camp. Following up "I wonder if a so-and-so exists?" with a search on Amazon, my excitement when I find the answer to be "yes," and placement of an order got to be a whole lot easier than dressing up, driving to Bed Bath and wandering up and down the aisles.

I'm old enough to mourn not only Bed Bath's closing, but the fact that the retail landscape that I grew up with, as I know it, will never be the same. Back in the day, hitching the horses to the covered wagon and going to "the store," whatever that store happened to sell, was a treat and a highlight for those of us who lived far away from retail meccas, didn't have much of a social/active life, and didn't get to go on real vacations.

I also mourn my current dislike of driving/lack of energy/ever-disappearing patience/increasing desire to avoid crowds/side-eye attitude toward self-checkout machines. These have turned what was once a pleasurable experience into a purgatory ... and driven me to be among those who have fled the storefronts and starved them of foot traffic.

Johnnie Taylor, the late Arkansas-born "Philosopher of Soul" singer, was known for his 1999 hit "Soul Heaven." In this nostalgia-soaked tribute, he sang of dreaming that he was at a concert, one at which a number of deceased legendary entertainers were alive and performing again. Drawing from names mentioned in a businessinsider.com story, "52 stores you once loved that don't exist anymore," I've made up lyrics to be sung to the tune of this song ... lyrics that pay homage to those once-ruling store titans that don't exist at all anymore or exist in lower-key settings, i.e., online only.

Submitted for your approval:

RETAIL HEAVEN

Last night I dreamed I was at a sale

So many people, you had to stand in line

One day only in Retail Heaven

I didn't wanna wake up

I was savin' many a dime

All of the Dress Barns were offering their deals

Filene's was shoutin' "Hey, come get these steals!"

Stein Mart was addin' "Hey! Once you go ..."

Payless was there, sellin' cheap shoes for fun

There was a party in Retail Heaven

Superstores from the past

Standing room only, so you better hurry

Get your coupons, cuz they're going fast

Marshall Field gave 'em discounts

Henri Bendel had 'em browsing in the aisles

They perked up when Borders announced a book sale

K-B Toys opened! The crowd went wild

I thought I saw Gadzook's sellin' with The Limited

Over there with Tower and its vinyl 45s

It started raining, everybody just stayed there

Toys R Us gave them the time of their lives

Well there's a party in Retail Heaven

Superstores from the past

Standing room only, so you better hurry

Get your coupons, for they're going fast y'all

Well, there's a party in Retail Heaven

Superstores from the past

The great Waldenbooks was a-holding down the works

When Sports Authority opened, they jumped to their feet

Everyone started screaming and gave a standing ovation

When the doors came unlocked at CompUSA's station

Service Merch' launched the Ring Sale Galore

Thought I saw B. Dalton, that book chain of yore, yeah,

I bought three novels and I ain't ashamed

Lord I love the way Circuit City proved its fame

It was getting kinda late, almost time to check out

Bed Bath & Beyond, continued to tout

I didn't wanna wake up, I was having such a good time

I didn't wanna wake up, I was having a good time

'Gomery Ward's, they were there

Linens 'n Things, they were there

Sports Authority, I saw it there

Disney store, Kaufmann's, I saw 'em there

It was a party in Retail Heaven

Oh you shoulda been there

I know you shoulda been there

Everyone was having such a good time

...

Among these stores that are gone but not forgotten, hope springs eternal for a resurrection or two.

"Toys R Us and its subsidiaries closed in 2018, but in 2021 Macy's announced that it would open Toys R Us sections in 400 locations," according to that Business Insider story. "Meantime, Babies R Us is slated to open a flagship store in New Jersey's American Dream mall in 2023."

Now if they'd only sneak some grown-folk towels and sheets into their inventory ...

